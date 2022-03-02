Norwegian Sky Cruises Again After 23 Months

Share this article

For the first time since the cruise industry shutdown, Norwegian Sky will set sail from Norwegian Cruise Line’s new PortMiami terminal today with paying passengers.

This evening, the vessel will depart Miami on a four-night western Caribbean voyage, which will include calls in Cozumel, Key West, and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private Bahamian island Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Sky will continue to sail mostly three and four-night Bahamas cruises from PortMiami — which is its year-round homeport — featuring calls in Nassau, Freeport, and Great Stirrup Cay.

Other sailings that the ship will operate include nine-night eastern Caribbean itineraries and seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises.

In January 2024, Norwegian Sky is scheduled to homeport in La Romana, Dominican Republic and operate seven-night southern Caribbean cruises from the port. In May 2024, the ship will return to Miami.

Norwegian Sky was originally ordered by Costa Cruises as Costa Olympia in 1993. But the shipyard experienced financial difficulties, and construction was suspended when the ship was only around 1/3 complete. Costa Cruises ultimately decided not to purchase the unfinished ship, and in 1997 Norwegian Cruise Line bought it instead and redesigned it as what would become Norwegian Sky.

In March 1998, the ship was towed to a different shipyard and completed. It was delivered to the cruise line in July 1999 and entered service in August of that year.

The vessel’s most recent refurbishment was in 2019, when all bars and restaurants were updated, and a number of new venues were added: The Local Bar & Grill, La Cucina, Sugarcane Mojito Bar, Topsiders poolside bar, Bliss Ultra Lounge, Spinnaker Lounge, Starbucks, Pinnacle Lounge, and the Sushi Bar.

All 1,002 cabins were upgraded with new TVs and USB outlets, as well as carpeting, artwork, furniture, lighting, and balcony decking.

Pool deck updates included new flooring and furniture, a renovated beach area, and the installation of more canopies.

