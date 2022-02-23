Oceania Launches 2024 ‘Around the World in 180 Days’ Cruise

Share this article

Oceania Cruises has announced its 2024 Around the World in 180 Days itinerary aboard the 684-passenger ship Insignia. The line has also revealed four Grand Voyages 72 to 82 days long, departing from late 2023 into early 2024.

Around The World in 180 Days

Oceania’s 2024 world cruise will take a westward route, departing Los Angeles on January 14, 2024 and heading across the Pacific to the Hawaiian Islands, French Polynesia, and the Samoan Islands.

The ship will continue south towards the fjords of New Zealand and onto adventures Down Under in Australia. It will then head to Asia, visiting places including Bali, Tokyo, Kyoto, Ha Long Bay, and Yangon.

After exploring India and the Arabian Peninsula, passengers will head into the Mediterranean and northern Europe before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to end the journey on the Eastern Seaboard. The voyage will conclude in New York City.

The epic cruise will feature over 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites across 96 destinations, with 24 overnight stays and a series of complimentary shoreside events and optional multi-day overland programs.

The 180-night sailing starts at $48,499 per person, and includes first-class roundtrip airfare as well as amenities with the Exclusive Prestige Package such as free laundry service, a free visa package, free internet, free pre-paid gratuities, free luggage delivery, and more.

“Incredibly, last year our 2023 world cruise sold out in just one day, so for 2024 we are providing guests more extended voyage options to deeply and meaningfully rediscover the world,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

“While a globe-circling journey is the pinnacle of life-changing travel experiences, we have specially curated a set of Grand Voyages for seasoned and time-rich travelers to navigate storied seas, straits and oceans that boldly connect diverse and exotic corners of the globe.”

Four New Grand Voyages

Oceania Cruises has also announced four new Grand Voyages, which feature extended evening port stays and meaningful shore excursions.

Grand Pacific Expedition from Los Angeles to Sydney — Departing October 4, 2023 on Regatta — This 77-day voyage visits 12 countries with 10 overnights in ports such as Kyoto, Shanghai, Bali, and Perth. Fares start at $15,199 per person.

Departing October 4, 2023 on Regatta — This 77-day voyage visits 12 countries with 10 overnights in ports such as Kyoto, Shanghai, Bali, and Perth. Fares start at $15,199 per person. Odyssey of Discoveries from Abu Dhabi to Tokyo — Departing December 29, 2023 on Riviera — This 82-day sailing visits 18 countries with ports across the Arabian Peninsula, India, and Asia, plus calls at places such as Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Fares start at $21,199 per person.

Departing December 29, 2023 on Riviera — This 82-day sailing visits 18 countries with ports across the Arabian Peninsula, India, and Asia, plus calls at places such as Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Fares start at $21,199 per person. Epic Eastern Explorer from Mumbai to Tokyo — Departing January 8, 2024 on Riviera — This 72-day journey visits 15 countries with calls in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul, while also exploring Myanmar, Vietnam, Japan, and more. Fares start at $19,599 per person.

Departing January 8, 2024 on Riviera — This 72-day journey visits 15 countries with calls in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul, while also exploring Myanmar, Vietnam, Japan, and more. Fares start at $19,599 per person. Ultimate Exotic Traveler from Papeete to Cape Town — Departing February 19, 2024 on Nautica — This 79-day cruise visits 15 countries with destinations including Moorea, Rotorua, Sydney, Indonesia, and South Africa. Fares start at $19,999 per person.

Grand Voyages include business-class airfare, airport transfers, pre-paid gratuities, luggage delivery, and the choice of either free shore excursions, a beverage package, or onboard credit.

