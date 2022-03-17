The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces Two New Vessels

Share this article

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced the expansion of its fleet with the addition of two new superyachts — Ilma and Luminara, set to sail in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The yachts will be constructed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, with an option for additional vessels.

“We are thrilled to work with Chantiers de l’Atlantique on the development of our second and third superyachts, Ilma and Luminara,” stated Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “They are a likeminded organization that is committed to excellence and a custom quality process and program that will help execute our vision as we thoughtfully expand our portfolio.”

The line’s first vessel, Evrima, is set to debut this summer. These two new superyachts will be just over 46,000 gross tons each, up from Evrima‘s 24,000 gross tons. The 228 suites is also significantly more than Evrima, which has 149 staterooms. The superyachts will feature the highest space ratios at sea, coming in at 102.5, up from Evrima‘s already substantial 85.5. There will be nearly one staff member per guest onboard.

Each of Ilma and Luminara‘s 228 suites will include their own private balcony. There will be two new, spacious upper suite categories on these vessels as well, measuring up to 1,076 square feet in size.

MORE: Entertainment Detailed For Upcoming Celebrity Beyond Cruise Ship

The onboard experience will reflect the comfort and guest service that Ritz-Carlton is known for. The vessels will include five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, and some spaces also found on Evrima including an expanded marina with new mezzanine feature, a Ritz-Carlton Spa, and a special space for kids’ programs.

Each superyacht will be fitted with four dual-fuel engines and utilize liquefied natural gas (LNG) as its main fuel source, reducing emissions as compared to traditional practices.

The yachts will also include advanced water treatment systems, an efficient heat recovery loop, LED lighting, and more, with the goal of minimizing environmental impact.

Reservations for the 2024 itineraries will open to the public this fall. The vessels will offer itineraries ranging from seven to 10 nights in the Caribbean and Mediterranean. They will also be available for private charter.

READ NEXT: Katy Perry Named Godmother of Next Norwegian Cruise Ship