Entertainment Detailed For Upcoming Celebrity Beyond Cruise Ship

Share this article

Celebrity Cruises has announced new live shows and interactive experience that will be found on its ship coming this April, Celebrity Beyond.

The cruise line has assembled creative minds who have collaborated on major productions from Las Vegas and the West End to the Olympics, and for some of the world’s biggest brands and artists.

“It has been such an honor to collaborate with some of the best live show creative minds to develop world-class performances and experiences at every turn throughout the ship,” said Celebrity’s Vice President of Entertainment, Lisa Lehr. “Beyond delivers an onboard entertainment experience that our guests will be talking about long after they have returned home.”

Theater Stage Productions

The Theatre on Celebrity Beyond will be the largest in the fleet, and host three all-new production shows.

Elements

‘Elements’ is a journey through the five elements: air, water, earth, fire, and ether. The show utilizes state-of-the-art technology, mesmerizing visuals, and acrobatic performances.

Air sculptures created by Brooklyn-based artist Daniel Wurtzel are a highlight of the show, as air is blown into large sheets of flowing fabric, creating dancing art, along with a first-ever custom air fountain blow-out that floats over the audience.

With choreography by Got to Dance winner Lukas McFarlane and co-direction by Marck Stevens, renowned director from Vegas to Europe, and Liam Lunniss, visionary behind some of today’s top musical artists’ live concerts and productions, travelers won’t want to blink for fear of missing some of the ever-changing beauty in front of them.

Arte

‘Arte’ immerses audiences in iconic works of art in a ground-breaking masterpiece that combines dance with high-flying acrobatics and mind-bending visual effects.

The modern-day sculptural work of Brazilian artist Rubem Robierb is also featured, with a show segment based on his powerful “Peace Makers” sculpture displayed on the ship.

With choreography by London’s West End creative leader Kendra Horburgh (& Juliet), this moving masterpiece will forever change how audience-goers experience art.

Stage Door

‘Stage Door’ is like having an exclusive backstage pass into the heart of the biggest Broadway and West End musicals. The performances are accompanied by a full symphony orchestra that was recorded in the London Palladium, the UK’s most iconic theater.

The show is brought to life through cutting-edge technology by renowned director/choreographer of West End’s Thriller Live!, Gary Lloyd.

In Celebrity Beyond‘s theater, wrapping around the stage is a 110-foot curved 4k LED screen, complete with five moving panels that open and move for immersive visual experiences and dramatic talent entrances and exits.

Floor projection technology integrates with the content on the screen, creating a seamless visual effects experience.

The Club

The hottest night spot on the ship will introduce a new concept show, along with two all-new live music nights:

The Jazz Joint at The Club

Produced by the team behind the entertainment at The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, this speakeasy show concept features swinging jazz tunes with powerhouse vocalists, dancers, specialty acts, and some laughs along the way.

Music Nights

The club will also feature two new music experiences, the first of which is ‘Rocked.’ This event will feature vocalists and orchestra members from The Theatre to bring the most iconic concert moments of all time to the stage in a fast-paced, interactive concert.

‘Bring the Brass’ is a live tribute to the iconic bands of brass, spanning the decades from the great horn bands of the past to the modern musicians of today they have influenced, bringing energy, nostalgia, skill, and talent to the stage.

MORE: CDC Lowers Cruise Ship Travel Warning For Second Time This Year

Eden

At the aft of the ship, this grand three-story space with floor-to-ceiling windows will offer different experience that change from day to night.

Activities and entertainment in the morning, afternoon, and evening include things like meditation, and a “Create and Pour” art and wine tasting class.

At night, Wonder at Eden will include six curated experience including three new cast shows.

Grand Plaza

This gathering place located at the heart of the ship features a spectacular chandelier as its focal point, which comes alive at night with eight all-new light shows choreographed to music. One of the shows will be enhanced with performances by the stage show performers from The Theatre.

Rooftop Garden

The Rooftop Garden on the Resort Deck will provide the perfect spot for morning Tai Chi, outdoor movies, and dancing under the stars.

Camp at Sea

The kids’ club space for kids three to 12 will feature a new partnership with “Adventures in Cardboard.”

Junior cruisers will enjoy activities blending competitive play and cooperative storytelling through their own cardboard works of art and imagination, a vlogging class utilizing Go Pros, and a variety of STEM activities involving coding, the ocean, and world geography.

Teen Club

The teen club will be for passengers ages 13-17, featuring silent disco parties, digital trivia, game night challenges, and more.

Celebrity Beyond Itineraries

Celebrity Beyond will depart on her maiden voyage on April 27, 2022 from Southampton, England on a 10-night western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, and Barcelona, Spain.

The ship will then offer a variety of Mediterranean voyages, including nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles cruises through early October.

After that, Beyond will head across the Atlantic to the Caribbean.

READ NEXT: Princess Announces New Cruises From Galveston & San Diego