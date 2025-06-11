Royal Caribbean Chairman Richard Fain to Step Down

Royal Caribbean Group announced a major leadership shift this week as Richard Fain, who has served as Chairman since 1988, will step down from the role in the fourth quarter of 2025.

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Fain will remain on the Board of Directors, continuing his longstanding association with the company he helped transform into a global cruise leader.

Succeeding him will be current President and CEO Jason Liberty, who will assume the combined role of Chairman and CEO.

In addition, board member John Brock has been named Independent Lead Director.

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Brock has served on the board since 2014 and brings experience from his executive roles at Coca-Cola Enterprises and InBev.

Liberty praised both Fain’s legacy and Brock’s leadership, emphasizing continuity and momentum as Royal Caribbean continues its growth strategy.