Royal Caribbean Chairman Richard Fain to Step Down

Royal Caribbean Group announced a major leadership shift this week as Richard Fain, who has served as Chairman since 1988, will step down from the role in the fourth quarter of 2025.

A man in a suit, resembling Royal Caribbean Chairman Richard Fain, smiles indoors with plants behind him; on the right, he poses outdoors on a ship’s deck, leaning on a white railing with industrial structures and blue sky in the background.
(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Fain will remain on the Board of Directors, continuing his longstanding association with the company he helped transform into a global cruise leader.

Succeeding him will be current President and CEO Jason Liberty, who will assume the combined role of Chairman and CEO.

In addition, board member John Brock has been named Independent Lead Director.

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship sails on a calm sea with a coastal city and a hillside illuminated by sunset in the background, showcasing a $100M Glow-Up.
(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Brock has served on the board since 2014 and brings experience from his executive roles at Coca-Cola Enterprises and InBev.

Liberty praised both Fain’s legacy and Brock’s leadership, emphasizing continuity and momentum as Royal Caribbean continues its growth strategy.

Picture of Frank M

Frank M

Frank is a seasoned travel journalist with over a decade of experience covering hospitality, cruise, and air travel. He has traveled extensively by land, sea, and air, collaborating with industry giants like Marriott, Hyatt, Disney, and Carnival Corp. His work has been featured in major international and industry publications across four continents.
Recent Posts
Cruise Radio header

Cruise Radio has delivered trusted cruise news, ship reviews, and travel tips for over 16 years. It’s your source for accurate, balanced cruise industry news coverage.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Tiktok Pinterest Linkedin

Quick links

Information submitted to Cruise Radio via email, social media, or our tip line is used solely for editorial purposes. 

We respect your privacy—your name, identity, or any personally identifying details will never be published or shared in articles, audio segments, or video content without your explicit permission.

Cruise Radio © Copyright 2009-2025 | Website Designed By Insider Perks, Inc.