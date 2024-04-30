Royal Caribbean Ship Set for Alaska Cruise Following Cancellation

The recent update from Royal Caribbean International has brought a sigh of relief to many. Just hours after indicating an upcoming notification, the cruise line confirmed that the Radiance of the Seas will depart as scheduled on May 3, 2024.

This decision comes after the previous cruise was cancelled over repairs due to a propulsion issues.

The technical troubles began while the ship was repositioning from Los Angeles to Vancouver, leading to the cancellation of two ports on a previous 4-night journey. The aim was for the ship to reach Vancouver early enough to allow sufficient time for repairs.

However, complications persisted, forcing the cancellation of what would have been the first Alaska cruise of the season scheduled for April 26. Initially, passengers were allowed to board with a delayed departure, only to learn the next day that the voyage was canceled, giving them less than 24 hours to vacate the ship.

“We know you’ve been preparing to join us for our Radiance of the Seas May 3rd, 2024 sailing. We’re happy to share that our teams are finishing up the technical work onboard right on schedule and we’ll be ready to welcome you on May 3rd, as planned!” an email to the passengers read.

The Radiance of the Seas will now set sail from Vancouver on a 7-night, one-way journey to Seward, Alaska.

Throughout the Alaska season, Radiance of the Seas will alternate between northbound and southbound sailings transiting between Vancouver and Seward, Alaska.

Seward, Alaska in the summer.

After her last northbound journey departing from Vancouver on September 6 and her final southbound voyage from Seward on September 13, the vessel will embark on one more roundtrip voyage from Vancouver on September 20, before repositioning to Tampa for the upcoming season.

This round of cancellations follows a series of cancellations at the end of the 2023 Alaska cruise season which also involved technical issues involving a propulsion unit.