Two Cruisers Lose Their Lives in Cozumel Motorcycle Accident

A married couple from Norfolk, Virginia, tragically passed away last week while touring Cozumel on rented motorcycles. The couple were cruise passengers from the Norwegian Sky, which had docked on the island during a five-night Western Caribbean cruise.

72-year-old Robert Baker and his wife, 62-year-old Diane Baker, sailed from Miami on January 21 for a 5-night Caribbean vacation. They left the Norwegian Cruise Line ship during its visit to Cozumel on January 23.

The Bakers never rejoined the vessel, though it was scheduled to leave at 5 p.m. that same day.

Diane and Robert, both medical professionals, passed away on Cozumel’s Southern Coastal Highway. Their bodies were only noticed several hours later by a passing motorist, with the motorcycles nearly hidden by roadside vegetation. The time and exact cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

The two were prominent members of their local community. Diane was a nurse for over 37 years, while Robert was a Surgical Technician and a Vietnam War veteran. Together, they founded a Christian church in Chesapeake, Virginia.

After hearing the news, their son Sam Eisenhuth told WAVY.com that his parents were adept at riding motorcycles. “They’ve ridden scooters in the past, and Dad used to own a motorcycle,” he said.

Cruise Lines Discourage Passengers From Renting Motorcyles

Cruise lines discourage passengers from renting scooters, mopeds, and motorcycles during port stops. Though they are a convenient way to get around, they haven’t been vetted for safety, and travel insurance may not cover roadside accidents. Additionally, unfamiliar roads can pose unanticipated dangers for riders.

In September 2023, another accident involving passengers happened in Cozumel. Two Tampa-based women found themselves involved in a hit-and-run accident without access to sufficient medical care because they lacked insurance.