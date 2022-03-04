Wonder of the Seas Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise

Share this article

Royal Caribbean International’s new ship Wonder of the Seas is welcoming her first paying guests today as she sets sail on her inaugural voyage out of Port Everglades, Florida.

Through April 2022, the vessel will operate seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises before heading to the Mediterranean for the summer, sailing from Barcelona and Rome.

Highlights of the ship include:

Suite Neighborhood – The new, eighth neighborhood welcomes Royal Suite Class guests to a private Suite Sun Deck in a new location, which features a plunge pool and bar, in addition to favorites such as exclusive restaurant Coastal Kitchen, the Suite Lounge and the Ultimate Family Suite yet for a family of 10.

– The new, eighth neighborhood welcomes Royal Suite Class guests to a private Suite Sun Deck in a new location, which features a plunge pool and bar, in addition to favorites such as exclusive restaurant Coastal Kitchen, the Suite Lounge and the Ultimate Family Suite yet for a family of 10. The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar – Where Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean’s hospitality and creativity. On the menu are staples and new twists on classics for brunch, dinner, and late-night, along with live country music, farmhouse-style decor, 19 American whiskeys, and other Southern libations.

– Where Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean’s hospitality and creativity. On the menu are staples and new twists on classics for brunch, dinner, and late-night, along with live country music, farmhouse-style decor, 19 American whiskeys, and other Southern libations. Wonder Playscape – Day and night, the underwater-themed play area is a whole new, outdoor adventure for families with kids. Slides, climbing walls, games, interactive activities that come alive by touch, imaginative puzzles, and light shows engage young guests in more ways than one. Plus, nearby is Royal Caribbean’s signature mini golf course, Wonder Dunes, with a brand-new look.

– Day and night, the underwater-themed play area is a whole new, outdoor adventure for families with kids. Slides, climbing walls, games, interactive activities that come alive by touch, imaginative puzzles, and light shows engage young guests in more ways than one. Plus, nearby is Royal Caribbean’s signature mini golf course, Wonder Dunes, with a brand-new look. Caribbean Pool Deck – At the center of the Caribbean vibes is the pool deck, where the new cantilevered Vue Bar joins the lineup of poolside hotspots, including the popular Lime & Coconut Bar; live music; The Perfect Storm, a trio of high-speed waterslides; kids’ aqua park Splashaway Bay; and the adults-only Solarium.

– At the center of the Caribbean vibes is the pool deck, where the new cantilevered Vue Bar joins the lineup of poolside hotspots, including the popular Lime & Coconut Bar; live music; The Perfect Storm, a trio of high-speed waterslides; kids’ aqua park Splashaway Bay; and the adults-only Solarium. Fan-favorites – Thrill-seekers can chase the waves on the FlowRider surf simulator; race down the tallest slide at sea, The Ultimate Abyss; brave the 10-story-high zip line; scale twin rock climbing walls; explore any one of the eight neighborhoods, like Central Park and its 20,000-plus real plants; or take in original entertainment across four “stages” air, ice, water, and theater, including inTENse, which features high-diving feats, slacklining, aerial acrobatics and more performed by the first all-female cast in the AquaTheater.

Wonder of the Seas’ eastern and western Caribbean cruises through April include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Labadee, San Juan, Roatán, Cozumel, and Costa Maya.

This summer, the vessel’s seven-night western Mediterranean cruises will visit destinations including Naples and Florence, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Provence, France.

After completing her Mediterranean season, Wonder will return to Florida to homeport in Port Canaveral year-round, offering voyages to the Caribbean.

