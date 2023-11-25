7 Months of Sailings Canceled for NCL Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line announced it is scrapping more than seven months of cruises on the Norwegian Sun.

Norwegian Sun at sea. (NCL)

It impacts sailings from March 28 to November 3, 2025, with the cruise line citing a “fleet redeployment.”

Full refunds, FCC offered

Guests booked on the sailings and their travel agents have been informed, with an offer of full refunds. Guests will also receive a 10% future cruise credit for a cruise taken by the end of 2025. “We sincerely appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard very soon,” the line said in a letter.

There are 22 canceled cruises, ranging from a week to 16 nights, mostly sailing in the Mediterranean and the Middle East. The Norwegian Sun ends its scheduled deployment in Singapore in March 2025.

Norwegian Escape also has multiple cancellations

View of Norwegian Escape (CRUISE RADIO)

It is not the first major schedule readjustment for an NCL ship in 2025. The line recently announced it is scrapping three months of cruises aboard Norwegian Escape from January 3, 2025, to March 21, 2025.

The reason given for this was also fleet redeployment. It affects a total of eight voyages, including three 14-night Caribbean cruises.

Refunds and an extra 10% FCC have also been offered to guests. Additionally, NCL is canceling three June 2025 cruises on the Norwegian Epic to enable the ship to undergo “a revitalization.”

Norwegian Sun has a capacity of nearly 2,000 guests at double occupancy. The line reminded guests that the sister ship Norwegian Sky has similar itineraries to that of the canceled Norwegian Sun sailings during the same period in the summer of 2025.