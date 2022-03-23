Carnival Celebration to Feature New Miami-Themed Area

Share this article

Carnival Cruise Line has just revealed details on a new area that will be on its upcoming ship Carnival Celebration.

The Excel-class vessel will feature a brand-new Miami-themed zone called 820 Biscayne, named after the address of Carnival’s original headquarters. The space will celebrate the culture, architectural styles, and flavors of the home city where the line was founded in 1972.

820 Biscayne will be on deck 8, in the spot where the Italian-themed zone La Piazza can be found on Carnival Celebration‘s sister ship Mardi Gras. It will feature a similar layout, but with influences that reflect the urban-meets-laid-back vibes of Miami.

“Miami has been our home for 50 years, and in bringing a brand new ship to its port, we wanted to show some extra love to the city that helped us become who we are today,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Carnival Celebration will celebrate all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going, and we can’t think about where we started without thinking about Miami and all of the fun that it represents.”

The following dining venues and bar will be featured as part of the 820 Biscayne area:

Bar 820

This half inside, half outside retro-inspired bar will feature a “vintage cool” design with grab-and-go Cuban and specialty coffees in the morning. During the day and at night, Bar 820 will offer Miami-inspired tropical frozen drinks and creative martinis.

Deco Deli

Designed as a nod to Miami’s Art Deco mecca with colorful fonts and signage, Deco Deli will serve more than just classic deli sandwiches.

The venue’s expanded menu will highlight Miami staples including the Cubano (pork, ham, swiss cheese, and mustard), a croqueta sandwich (ham and cheese croqueta, shaved ham, and pickles), and pan con lechon (slow-cooked pulled pork, melted onion, and mojo sauce) — all on Cuban bread.

Miami Slice

Continuing to give passengers the 24-hour pizza they know and love, this walk-up spot will offer authentic, fresh-from-the-oven slices of cheesy goodness amid contemporary and vibrant décor that’s reminiscent of the late-night eateries on Miami’s Ocean Drive.

“Miami is a one-of-a-kind city with many different sides to it, so we tried to capture all of that in 820 Biscayne – from the tropical feel and original Art Deco designs that can still be found on Miami Beach today to the modern city look of Brickell – and of course, with a huge emphasis on the delicious flavors throughout,” said Ben Clement, senior VP of new builds, refurbishment, and product innovation.

Guests will still be able to find some favorites in the zone as well, including Rudi’s Seagrill — first introduced on Mardi Gras — as well as Cucina del Capitano, which will be redesigned with a new look that reflects the sleek and airy restaurants often found in Miami.

Carnival Celebration is scheduled to debut this November from the redesigned Terminal F at PortMiami.

