New Dating Reality Show to Be Filmed on Princess Cruises

U.S. TV network CBS and Australian broadcaster Network 10 have announced that they have ordered localized versions of “The Real Love Boat,” a reality dating competition series inspired by the 1970s scripted series “The Love Boat,” which used Princess Cruises ships as its setting.

Production will begin this summer, and both versions are expected to air later this year.

“‘The Love Boat’ is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we’re excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, and head of global content strategy for Paramount’s free-to-air networks, including Network 10.

“The Real Love Boat” will bring singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges, and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry.

Like the original scripted series, crew and staff members — such as the captain and cruise director — will play important roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.

After nearly a month at sea, one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize, plus a trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.

“‘The Love Boat’ was synonymous with exotic locations, glamour, excitement and of course romantic connections underpinned by wonderful comic tales,” said Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer of Paramount Australia and New Zealand. “‘The Real Love Boat’ will encompass all of this and more. A dating show showcasing suspense, exhilaration, humor and love as it sets sail for romantic adventures.”

“The Love Boat’ has been synonymous with the Princess brand for more than 45 years since the world was introduced to glamour and elegance of the Princess experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We look forward to millions coming aboard our iconic ships as we are expecting you on ‘The Real Love Boat.’”

CBS and Network 10 are both currently casting for their local versions.

