Carnival Cruise Line Increases Daily Gratuities Effective May 1

Carnival Cruise Line is raising the price of its daily gratuities effective May 1, 2022.

The new rates will be:

Standard staterooms will pay $14.50 per person, per day, up from $13.99

Suites will pay $16.50 per person, per day, up from $15.99

Guests who have future cruises booked on Carnival can prepay their gratuities prior to May 1 to be locked in at the current rate, otherwise, the new rate will be in effect.

In a letter to booked guests, the cruise lines said, “Our shipboard team members work hard to provide exceptional and friendly service, so we hope you will agree that this slight increase is well deserved.”

Guests may pre-pay their gratuities at the current rates, and save on other onboard services, by accessing My Cruise Manager using the reserve now.