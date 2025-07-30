Carnival Marks Celebration Key Milestone With 9,000 Guests in One Day

Carnival Cruise Line marked another major milestone last week at its all-new private destination, Celebration Key, as two of its ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Pride, docked side by side, bringing a combined 9,000 guests to experience the newly opened resort on Grand Bahama Island.

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

This moment comes just days after Celebration Key officially welcomed its first guests on opening day, Saturday, July 19.

The milestone visit featured Mardi Gras, Carnival’s first Excel-class ship, arriving as part of a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise that departed from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Pride, on a week-long Bahamas sailing from Baltimore that began July 20, also made its inaugural stop at the new destination.

Celebration Key Resort

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Spanning 65 acres on Grand Bahama Island, Celebration Key is quickly redefining the cruise port experience with its vibrant mix of relaxation, adventure, and signature Carnival fun.

The destination features five themed “portals,” a 1.5-mile white-sand beach, and several record-breaking attractions, including the Caribbean’s largest 350 million-gallon freshwater lagoon, the world’s biggest swim-up and swings bars, and the largest private beach club at any cruise port.

With over 30 food and drink options, guests can enjoy everything from casual beach bites and food trucks to full-service restaurants offering Caribbean-inspired dishes and tropical cocktails. Each visitor receives a complimentary meal at select fast-casual spots or discounts at participating restaurants.

For adults, the exclusive Pearl Cove Beach Club offers an elevated, 18+ experience complete with a private beach, infinity pool, swim-up bar, and refined dining, with optional upgrades for open bar and all-inclusive access.

“We’re immensely proud and grateful for the great reaction from our guests visiting Celebration Key throughout this first week,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The world’s newest cruise destination is already a success and delivering more fun to 9,000 visitors in one day is a great testament to that.”

20 Ships Will Call to Celebration Key

Carnival Glory and Conquest (Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Celebration Key is currently featured on itineraries for 20 Carnival ships departing from 10 U.S. homeports. Through the rest of the year, there will only be a couple of days when Celebration Key won’t have a cruise ship in port.