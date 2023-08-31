Carnival Ship Returns Late, Now Sailing a Cruise to Nowhere

Following delays over Hurricane Idalia, Carnival Paradise is now returning a day late from its current Bahamas cruise, and will now depart from Tampa on Friday afternoon. The new sailing will be a modified three-night cruise with no port stops, otherwise known as a cruise to nowhere.

Tampa Bay was closed until Thursday afternoon. (Photo Doug Parker/CruiseRadio)

After extreme rain and surges, the Port of Tampa was closed until late Thursday afternoon. The first vessels scheduled to return are fuel tankers and then two cruise ships on Friday morning.

Since Port Tampa Bay supplies nearly half of Florida’s gas, fuel, and petroleum supply, the tankers have priority over the cruise ships. Both Carnival Paradise and Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas are impacted and spending an extra day at sea. The port controls vessel sequencing with cargo priorities, which is fuel in this case.

A tanker ship sails in Tampa Bay. (Photo via Port Tampa Bay)

The Port of Tampa said, “As cargo operations return to normal, our cruise partners Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International did experience a delay in their service. The Carnival Paradise will return to Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 3 on Friday, September 1, and the Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas will return to Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 2 on Friday, September 1.”

Carnival Ship Returns Late: New Itinerary

Carnival Paradise at sea. (Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

The new itinerary for Carnival Paradise will be a day voyage without a port of call. In other words, it’s sailing a cruise to nowhere. This is essentially where the cruise will circle around in the Gulf or Caribbean Sea for three days before returning home. If guests do not want to sail the modified itinerary, they are free to cancel by 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

A text message and an email sent to booked guests on tomorrow’s departure said, “Carnival Paradise 08/31/2023: Your cruise will now be departing September 1, as a 3-day voyage without a port visit. Sailing guests should adhere to their pre-selected terminal arrival appointment. All guests must be on board no later than 3:00 PM (ET). If you decide to cancel, you must do so no later than 10:00 PM (ET) tonight, August 31.”

What about the Passenger Vessel Services Act?

A Carnival cruise ship atrium. (Photo via Doug Parker/Cruise Radio)

It’s true that there is a law called the Passenger Vessel Services Act that requires cruise ships to stop at a port when sailing.

However, cruise lines can apply for an exception under specific conditions. The PVSA mandates that a cruise ship must stop at a foreign port before traveling between U.S. ports with passengers on board.

Nevertheless, there are instances when this rule doesn’t apply. If the ship cannot reach a port because of uncontrollable circumstances, such as inclement weather, it’s allowed to sail without stopping at a port.

Additionally, if the ship has sick or injured passengers who require medical attention at a hospital, or if it’s on a rescue mission, it can also bypass port calls and still abide by the PVSA.

