Carnival Cruise Hurricane Update Issued by Fleet Operations Center

A Carnival cruise hurricane update has been issued by the company’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami, Florida. With Hurricane Idalia impacting the region and ports where many ships are sailing, Carnival updates guests with upcoming sailings.

The hurricane update on brand ambassador John Heald’s Facebook page includes details on itinerary adjustments, homeport operations, and when the guests can expect to hear about their upcoming cruises.

Carnival Cruise Hurricane Update by Homeport

JAXPORT Cruise Terminal. (Photo via Doug Parker/Cruise Radio)

Hurricane Idalia has caused disruptions to multiple cruises and is impacting four of Carnival Cruise Line’s homeports: Port Tampa Bay, Port Canaveral, Jaxport, and Port of Charleston. PortMiami is operating normally and is not impacted by the latest update.

The cruise operator is closely monitoring the situation and will continue providing updates as necessary through text messages, social media, and their website.

Sailings From Port Tampa Bay

(Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Port Tampa Bay remains closed to all marine traffic due to Hurricane Idalia’s large wind field, which continues to affect weather conditions in the area.

However, the Carnival Paradise is sailing a five-night Bahamas itinerary and is at sea on Wednesday, August 30, returning to Tampa as planned and a safe distance from the storm.

An updated text from Carnival said the port is still closed and, “We hope to be able to dock Thursday, although there is a possibility it may be Friday morning. We will be in touch by 10:00 AM tomorrow. We know this impacts your plans and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

As for the next sailing, a four-night Western Caribbean cruise to Cozumel, guests are advised not to go to the terminal until the schedule is confirmed, which should happen shortly after the port reopens.

Sailings From Port Canaveral

(Photo via Doug Parker/Cruise Radio)

Port Canaveral is closed, with Port Condition Zulu in effect, impacting three Carnival ships: Carnival Liberty, Carnival Freedom, and Mardi Gras.

Carnival Liberty is on a four-night Bahamas cruise, while Carnival Freedom is on a five-night Eastern Caribbean cruise.

Both ships are scheduled to return to Port Canaveral on Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, respectively, with no schedule changes. Mardi Gras is also expected to arrive in Port Canaveral on Saturday morning.

Sailings From Jacksonville

(Photo via Doug Parker/Cruise Radio)

JAXPORT is closed, with port condition Zulu. However, it is expected to reopen on Thursday, August 31, pending safety inspections and reopening authorization.

Only one Carnival ship, the Carnival Elation, is sailing from Jacksonville on a five-night cruise to the Bahamas.

A text from Carnival was sent at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, “The Port of Jacksonville is closed to marine traffic, and officials will conduct a post-storm assessment tomorrow morning.”

It said, “We will not have a projected arrival time until after the assessment is completed. We hope to be able to dock Thursday, although there is a possibility it may be Friday morning. We will be in touch by 10:00 AM tomorrow. We know this impacts your plans and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Guests booked on the next sailing are advised to wait for confirmation from Carnival Cruise Line before proceeding to the cruise terminal on Thursday in case of unexpected delays.

Sailings From Charleston

Port of Charleston is closed due to Port Condition Zulu.

Carnival Sunshine is on a five-night Bahamas sailing that left Charleston on Monday, August 28. The ship follows its planned itinerary, which is well out of the storm’s path. It is expected to return to Charleston on Saturday, September 2.

There are no plans to change the September 2, 2023, departure for Carnival Sunshine, another five-night Bahamas cruise visiting Nassau and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival’s brand ambassador will post any cruise-related hurricane updates on his Facebook page.

