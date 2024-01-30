Carnival’s New Celebration Key Will Feature an Adults-Only Beach Club

Carnival Cruise Line has detailed what their new destination, Celebration Key, will look like when it opens in July 2025 on Grand Bahama Island in The Bahamas.

A beach near the site of Celebration Key.

What is Celebration Key?

Located on the south coast of Grand Bahama Island, approximately 20 miles east of Freeport, Celebration Key is Carnival Cruise Line’s first exclusively designed port destination, showcasing the company’s commitment to enhancing the cruise experience and its strong presence in the Bahamas.

The $500 million destination will be one of Carnival’s most modern and environmentally friendly facilities that can accommodate up to two Excel class ships simultaneously, allowing the destination to hold nearly 13,000 cruise passengers.

What will Celebration Key have?

Celebration Key (Rendering via Carnival)

Celebration Key will feature a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach and Bahamian-operated retail, food, and beverage options, emphasizing the local culture and natural beauty of Grand Bahama.

The destination will be broken up into five locations that Carnival is calling Portals. These Portals will feature items tailored to each section.

The Welcome Portal , where you enter the destination

, where you enter the destination Family Friendly Portal will feature a waterpark with the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean

will feature a waterpark with the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean The Adult-Friendly Portal has a swim-up bar, DJ, floating cabanas, and villas

has a swim-up bar, DJ, floating cabanas, and villas The Private Club Portal is an exclusive section of the beach with private access and elevated dining

is an exclusive section of the beach with private access and elevated dining The Retail Portal will have various shops

“No one does FUN like Carnival and we are designing Celebration Key, and its five portals, with endless ways for our guests to unlock their own kind of fun in this incredible paradise that also celebrates the beauty of Grand Bahama,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Celebration Key is uniquely positioned to bring an island experience to our diverse range of guests, in a way that lets them choose their slice of ‘paradise.'”

Celebration Key will also include an events pavilion that is dedicated to hosting weddings, vow renewals, and other special celebrations.

What Carnival ships go to Celebration Key?

Over 18 Carnival ships from 9 different homeports will sail to Celebration Key, offering 500 itineraries in 2025 and 2026. This includes ships such as Carnival Celebration, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic from PortMiami, and others from Port Canaveral, Jacksonville, Tampa, Galveston, New Orleans, Baltimore, Norfolk, and Mobile.