Celebrity Cruises Shuffles Two Ships, Announces New Deployments

Last week, Celebrity Cruises announced that it was canceling Celebrity Solstice‘s 2022-2023 Asia season, and the ship would instead be sailing from the U.S. to the Mexican Riviera, replacing Celebrity Millennium in the region.

Now, the line has announced exactly what the vessel’s west coast itineraries will be, and also revealed the voyages that Celebrity Millennium will be operating over in the Caribbean instead of to the Mexican Riviera.

Celebrity Solstice (Photo courtesy of Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Solstice

From September 2022 to April 2023, Celebrity Solstice will offer five, seven, and eight-night cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera, with port calls including Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada, and Mazatlán. Some itineraries will also include a stop in Cabo San Lucas.

The ship will also offer five unique Pacific Coastal itineraries that will take guests up and down the west coast from Ensenada, Mexico to Vancouver, Canada. Port calls along the way will include San Francisco, Catalina Island, and Monterey, California.

MORE: First Cruise Ship Since 2020 Ban Arrives In Australia

Celebrity Millennium

Returning to the Caribbean from October to December 2022, Celebrity Millennium will embark on seven-night itineraries that include stops at destinations such as St. Thomas, USVI; Bridgetown, Barbados; and Nassau, Bahamas.

As part of Millennium‘s repositioning, the ship will be doing a 15-night one-way Panama Canal cruise from San Diego. There will be six port calls along the way, including Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; and Oranjestad, Aruba. The sailing will conclude in Puerto Rico.

(Photo courtesy of Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Cruises reportedly canceled Solstice‘s Asia season due to continued uncertainty in the region about when international cruise operations would be able to resume. The ship was scheduled to sail from Tokyo, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

READ NEXT: Cruise Ship Finally Back In Service Weeks After Running Aground