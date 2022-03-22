Share this article

Carnival Sensation Headed to Scrapyard

Carnival Sensation is officially on her final voyage. The ship is now en route across the Atlantic Ocean towards the scrapyard in Turkey.

We first reported last month that Carnival had sold the ship to the recycling facility for an estimated 11 million dollars.

Carnival Sensation debuted in 1993, and was the third of eight Fantasy-class ships.

When Carnival Ecstasy also exits the fleet later this year, only two Fantasy-classes will remain: Elation and Paradise.

Radiance of the Seas Pulled From Australia

Royal Caribbean has pulled Radiance of the Seas from Australia for the October 2022 to April 2023 season.

Instead, the ship will be sailing from New Orleans and Galveston from-mid fall into the spring. Radiance will begin sailing western Caribbean voyages from New Orleans in November, before moving to Galveston in February.

Prior to moving to the Gulf, Radiance of the Seas will spend the summer sailing from Seattle to Alaska.

Pride of America Returning With Reduced Dining Options

When Norwegian’s Pride of America returns two cruising next month, it’ll be with a reduced crew and capacity.

With limited crew members onboard, not all the dining venues will be available to guests, includes the teppanyaki venue, the Brazilian steakhouse Moderno, and the main dining room for breakfast and lunch. However, other venues onboard will remain open, including the 24 hour diner.

Pride of America has been laid up on the west coast for a good portion of the shutdown.

When the ship returns to service on April 9, it’ll be the first time in over two years that it has sailed with guests.

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]