Royal Caribbean Pulls Cruise Ship From Australia, Will Now Sail Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International announced that it will be moving its ship Radiance of the Seas to a different location than originally scheduled from mid-fall 2022 into spring 2023.

The vessel was originally set to offer cruises from Sydney, Australia from this October through next April. Now, instead of sailing Down Under, the ship will be in the United States, operating voyages from New Orleans, Louisiana and Galveston, Texas.

“It’s easy to get lost in the magic of New Orleans, with its Old World charm, stately Creole-style architecture and world-class food scene,” the email said. “When cruising from Galveston, [guests] are in for big thrills in this fun-loving seaside city in Texas with a unique blend of history, natural beauty and warm southern hospitality.”

To accommodate for the ship’s new schedule, some sailings have been canceled. Those who are booked on affected voyages will be contacted with their options.

Royal Caribbean has not yet announced exactly what the ship’s new itineraries will be late this year and into April 2023. But since Radiance of the Seas will be sailing from two Gulf of Mexico ports, it’s safe to say that they will likely be western Caribbean routes, visiting ports like Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, as well as Roatán, Honduras.

Amenities and entertainment on Radiance of the Seas include a rock climbing wall, a spa, Adventure Ocean kids’ clubs, a teen club, an English pub, outdoor movies, a solarium, cooking and baking classes, and a mini-golf course.

Dining on the ship includes Izumi sushi, Park Café, the Dog House serving up different kinds of hot dogs, Chops Grille steakhouse, Samba Grill Brazilian steakhouse, Café Latte-Tudes, the Windjammer buffet, and more.

Ahead of its voyages from New Orleans and Galveston, Radiance of the Seas will spend this summer sailing in Alaska out of Seattle.

