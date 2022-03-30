Disney Wish Departs Shipyard, Heads Up The Ems River

Disney Cruise Line’s fifth and newest ship, Disney Wish, has departed the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany and is headed up the Ems River towards the sea, known as the ship’s conveyance.

During the 10 hour, 26 mile journey up the river, Disney Wish travels backwards, which — along with tugboats guiding the way — helps the ship stay in a more precise position. Some parts of the river are quite narrow, and have very little clearance at the depth a cruise ship like Wish requires.

Now, Disney Wish is headed to a new location where final outfitting will take place, and from where the vessel will depart for her sea trials ahead of her upcoming delivery to Disney Cruise Line later this year.

The vessel is the first of Disney Cruise Line’s three upcoming Triton-class ships. The second and third in the class are set to debut in 2024 and 2025.

MORE: CDC Finally Drops Travel Health Notice For Cruising

Disney Wish is also Disney’s first liquefied natural gas-powered ship, which is a cleaner burning fossil fuel that many cruise lines are using for their new vessels.

Dining onboard Wish will include Marceline Market — a food hall that’s essentially the ship’s buffet. The three main dining rooms, which guests will rotate through throughout the cruise, will be Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, Worlds of Marvel, and 1923. The two adults-only specialty restaurants will be Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté, both inspired by Beauty and the Beast.

Other highlights of the ship will include a brand-new outdoor spa area, an ‘Inside Out’-themed sweets shop, Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, and the Quiet Cove adults-only sundeck with an infinity pool.

To learn more about how cruise ships travel up the Ems River from Meyer Werft, check out this YouTube video that Royal Caribbean made to showcase Odyssey of the Seas’ conveyance last year:

READ NEXT: Disney Wish to Feature New Restaurants, Reimagined Kid’s Clubs