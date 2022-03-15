Princess Announces New Cruises From Galveston & San Diego

Share this article

Princess Cruises has announced its new United States deployment plans through April 2023. It will be returning to homeporting in San Diego in September 2022, and Galveston, Texas in December 2022.

The line is also planning to resume service in Australia with Coral Princess in June 2022 following indications that Australia may be reopening to cruise ships in the near future.

Ruby Princess in Galveston

After six years, Princess Cruises will be homeporting in Galveston once again.

Ruby Princess will sail from the Texas port from December 2022 to April 2023 on cruises ranging from five to 11 days, mostly in the western Caribbean.

The vessel will also sail through the Panama Canal on two 16-night ocean-to-ocean transits between Galveston and San Francisco.

Bookings will open on April 7, 2022.

Diamond Princess in San Diego

From September 2022 to February 2023, Diamond Princess will join Princess’ west coast fleet, operating a series of brand-new itineraries ranging from five to 16 nights. The voyages will call on ports along the Mexican Riviera, California Coast, and Hawaiian Islands.

In addition, the vessel will sail a unique 20-night cruise to Central America roundtrip from San Diego in November 2022.

Bookings will open on March 24, 2022.

Royal Princess in San Francisco

Royal Princess will move to San Francisco for the 2022-2023 season, operating roundtrip cruises to Hawaii, Mexico, and the California Coast.

Arriving in September 2022 after completing her Alaska season, Royal Princess will initially sail from the city along with Ruby Princess. In December, Ruby will relocate to Galveston and Royal will become the line’s official hometown ship of San Francisco for the remainder of the season.

Bookings will open on April 7, 2022.

Coral and Majestic Princess in Australia

In anticipation that Australian federal and state governments will soon welcome the return of cruising, Princess is announcing plans for Coral Princess to resume sailing there starting in June 2022.

The ship is scheduled to operate roundtrip voyages from Brisbane ranging from three to 12 nights, calling on destinations in Queensland and New South Wales.

In August, Coral Princess will move to Sydney and depart on a new 12-night sailing calling to Queensland and the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea, before resuming its previously-announced Australia & New Zealand program for the 2022-2023 season.

As well, Majestic Princess will sail roundtrip from Sydney on a new Queensland voyage in February 2023 at the end of her previously-announced season.

Full details will be announced on March 17, and these Australia cruises will open for booking on March 23, 2022.

Canceled Cruises

As a result of the above changes, previously-published itineraries on the following ships will be canceled:

Diamond and Royal Princess sailings to Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific through April 2023

and sailings to Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific through April 2023 Two Ruby Princess Panama Canal cruises in February 2023

Panama Canal cruises in February 2023 Select voyages on Majestic Princess in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific from February 2023 to May 2023

