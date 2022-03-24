A First Look at Disney Wish’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Share this article

Like Disney Cruise Line’s other four ships, the brand-new Disney Wish will feature a transformational salon just for kids called Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Today, the cruise line shared a sneak peek of what guests can expect in Disney Wish‘s version.

The experience is available to kids ages 3 to 12, complete with hairstyling, makeup, costumes, and accessories. In addition to the guest-favorite princess, pirate, and knight transformations already available, Disney Wish will offer a selection of brand-new looks that will be coming to the entire fleet.

For the first time ever, young travelers will be able to become Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse with makeovers inspired by the characters’ Disney Cruise Line looks, complete with a nautical headband or captain’s hat.

And kids wishing to trade their legs for fins can soon choose a new Ariel look — perfect for watching the ship’s new “The Little Mermaid” stage show. As for accessories, this outfit includes a matching necklace and tiara.

The team at Walt Disney Imagineering created a storybook-inspired salon for Disney Wish. It features wood detailing, chandeliers with candle-esque lights, and design elements inspired by Cinderella.

The space will also include a mural featuring a wooded landscape and Cinderella Castle sparkling in the distance — perfect to capture photos of little cruisers’ completed looks.

Also recently announced, Disney Wish will feature a dessert shop called Inside Out: Joyful Sweets. The brightly-colored space, inspired by the Inside Out film, will serve nearly 40 flavors of gelato and ice cream, along with candy, cupcakes, cookies, and other treats.

The ship will also offer a for-fee entertainment experience for kids and their parents called Olaf’s Royal Picnic. During the event, guests will interact with characters from Frozen, enjoy live musical performances, and enjoy a picnic in the Grand Hall — complete with a canopy of colorful flowers.

