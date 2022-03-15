Five Months of Cruises Canceled on Norwegian Ship

Share this article

Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled over five months’ worth of sailings on its ship Norwegian Getaway.

Starting in May 2022, the vessel was previously scheduled to begin sailing nine-night Baltic Sea cruises roundtrip from Copenhagen, Denmark. In late February, the line announced that it was dropping calls to Saint Petersburg, Russia for the rest of the year due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and replacing it with other port stops.

Now, in an email to travel advisors, the line said “After further review, we have decided to cancel Norwegian Getaway’s cruises with embarkation dates from June 14, 2022, through and including October 9, 2022. Impacted guests are receiving a notification letter regarding an automatic full refund as well as a ten percent (10%) discount off their next cruise with us.”

RELATED: Norwegian Getaway Haven Trip Report, Day 1: Be Our Guest

Norwegian Cruise Line also revealed that Norwegian Getaway sailings from October 18, 2022 through and including November 27, 2022 have been canceled as well due to redeployment. Those who were booked on those sailings will also receive a full refund as well as a 10 percent discount off their next Norwegian cruise.

The cruise line has not yet announced where Norwegian Getaway will be sailing instead of the Baltic region this summer and into the fall.

Currently, Getaway is operating seven-night cruises from Manhattan, New York to Florida, Virginia, and the Bahamas. In December, the ship is scheduled to again sail from New York City, this time operating five-night Bermuda sailings and longer cruises to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, Florida, and Virginia.

In a statement, Norwegian Cruise Line’s senior vice president of sales Todd Hamilton said “Our hearts go out to those impacted by these devastating events. We will continue to monitor the events in Ukraine closely and focus on making the right choice.”

READ NEXT: CDC Lowers Cruise Ship Travel Warning For Second Time This Year