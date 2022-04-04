Fourth Full Norwegian Escape Cruise Canceled As Ship Repairs Continue

As Norwegian Escape continues to undergo ship repairs that are taking longer than originally planned, a fourth voyage has been canceled.

The vessel ran aground off the coast of the Dominican Republic on March 14, after which the cruise line canceled the voyage partway through and guests were flown back to Florida. Since then, three additional sailings have been canceled as the ship undergoes repairs in Port Canaveral.

Now, a fourth full voyage has been canceled, as guests booked on the April 9, 2022 sailing received a letter to inform them of the news. The options for passengers booked on this sailing are the same as the options have been for the other canceled voyages.

Option #1

The first option is to sail on another ship this upcoming weekend, plus receive a 100 percent future cruise credit.

Guests must contact Norwegian Cruise Line by 9 pm eastern time on April 6 to move their current reservation to one of the below itineraries:

Norwegian Joy — 7-night cruise from Miami on April 9

— 7-night cruise from Miami on April 9 Norwegian Breakaway — 7-night cruise from New Orleans on April 10

— 7-night cruise from New Orleans on April 10 Norwegian Dawn — 7-night cruise from Tampa on April 10

— 7-night cruise from Tampa on April 10 Norwegian Encore — 7-night cruise from Miami on April 10

Guests are not guaranteed the same category cabin as they originally booked on the new ship.

Those who purchased flights through Norwegian will receive their new flight itinerary by Friday, April 8.

The future cruise credit will be applied to guests’ Latitudes account, and will be available as of April 18, 2022 for any voyage through April 18, 2023.

Option #2

The second option is to get a full refund, plus receive a 50 percent future cruise credit. This is the automatic option if guests do not contact the cruise line by 9 pm on April 6 to choose the other one.

The 50 percent future cruise credit will be applied to guests’ Latitudes account and will be available as of April 18, 2022 for any cruise through April 18, 2023.

