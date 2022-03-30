Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Another Escape Sailing

After running aground in the Dominican Republic on Monday, March 14, Norwegian Cruise Line was forced to cancel the current sailing that Norwegian Escape was on at the time, and passengers were flown back to Florida.

Since then, two more voyages have been canceled as the ship undergoes repairs in Port Canaveral. Now, in a letter to booked guests, the cruise line has announced the April 2 voyage has been canceled as well, as repairs take longer than anticipated.

As was the case for the previous sailings, those who were booked on this cruise have two options.

Option #1

The first option is to sail on another ship this upcoming weekend, plus receive a 100 percent future cruise credit.

Guests must contact Norwegian Cruise Line by 9 pm eastern time on March 30 to move their current reservation to one of the below itineraries:

Norwegian Joy — 7 night cruise from Miami on April 2

— 7 night cruise from Miami on April 2 Norwegian Breakaway — 7 night cruise from New Orleans on April 3

— 7 night cruise from New Orleans on April 3 Norwegian Dawn — 7 night cruise from Tampa on April 3

— 7 night cruise from Tampa on April 3 Norwegian Encore — 7 night cruise from Miami on April 3

Guests are not guaranteed the same category cabin as they originally booked on the new ship.

Those who purchased flights through Norwegian will receive their new flight itinerary by Friday, April 1.

The future cruise credit will be applied to guests’ Latitudes account, and will be available as of April 11, 2022 for any voyage through April 11, 2023.

Option #2

The second option is to get a full refund, plus receive a 50 percent future cruise credit.

This is the automatic option if guests do not contact the cruise line by 9 pm on March 30 to choose the other one.

The 50 percent future cruise credit will be applied to guests’ Latitudes account and will be available as of April 11, 2022 for any cruise through April 11, 2023.

