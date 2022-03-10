MSC Cruises Breaks Ground on New PortMiami Terminal

Share this article

MSC Cruises has “laid the first stone” on its brand-new €350 million PortMiami terminal, breaking ground on what will be North America’s largest cruise terminal when it opens.

MSC Group’s cruise division announced a partnership with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in July 2021, where Fincantieri Infrastructure would construct the facility with a striking design by global architecture firm Arquitectonica.

The four-story building will be able to accommodate up to 36,000 passenger movements per day, feature four embarkation decks, and have enough space to serve three of MSC Cruises’ largest and most environmentally-advanced ships at the same time.

Most vessels that berth at the new terminal will be able to plug into the local power grid, which lines up with PortMiami’s plans to enable shore power connectivity.

“Our new terminal at PortMiami represents MSC Cruises’ commitment to growing in North America and will help drive our expansion in South Florida by offering our guests an unbeatable experience that starts before they ever step on board,” said MSC Cruises USA president Rubén Rodriguez.

“It’s also part of our larger sustainability goals, which include deploying our most modern and environmentally advanced ships to North America, the continued development of our one-of-a-kind Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, and our pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Aside from the terminal building itself, the new complex will include a multi-level parking garage that can accommodate up to 2,400 vehicles, new road construction to ensure that traffic is able to flow through the area smoothly, and a total of three ship berths. MSC Group will build two of the new docks, and Miami-Dade County will construct the third.

The terminal is currently scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

