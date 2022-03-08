7 Carnival Ships Meet Up For Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday Celebration [PHOTOS]

Share this article

As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday festivities and its Sailabration cruises, seven ships met up near Cozumel on Monday for one of the biggest birthday parties at sea.

Carnival Breeze, Ecstasy, Glory, Pride, Sunrise, Vista, and Mardi Gras each held their own party on the Lido deck, where guests joined the cruise director, Playlist Productions cast, and the ship’s DJ for a massive 50th birthday party.

Guests also participated in the biggest “Ship-Tok” at sea, where the cruise directors and Fun Squads taught and led a choreographed dance inspired by the line’s birthday. It will be posted on Carnival’s TikTok at tiktok.com/@carnival this Thursday.

Carnival Cruise Line’s 17 themed birthday sailings run through March 10, 2022 and feature multiple meetups at sea. On March 5, Carnival Miracle and Radiance met up outside Ensenada, Mexico. The remaining meetups include:

March 9 – Carnival Conquest, Freedom, Legend, Liberty, Spirit, and Sunshine (The Bahamas between Eleuthera and Nassau)

March 11 – Carnival Miracle and Panorama (Baja, Mexico, outside Ensenada)

Other unique activities and entertainment debuting on the Sailabrations include 1972 fun-fact trivia with commemorative 50th birthday medallions, Carnival-themed puzzles, a Build-A-Bear Birthday Party with the debut of a special-edition bear, a Rollin’ In Riches casino event, and exclusive merchandise.

Passengers are also able to enjoy a special commemorative dining menu for one night, all-new birthday-themed drinks, a showing of Carnival’s original main dining room show set to Bob Marley’s classic “Could You Be Loved,” and a Baked Alaska Farewell Parade on the final evening of the voyage.

Carnival Cruise Line started its operations with one ship from PortMiami in 1972, and has since grown to the world’s most popular cruise line with a current fleet of 24 ships carrying over six million guests annually.

The line is scheduled to have its entire fleet back in service by this summer.

