MSC Cruises Reveals New Carousel Lounge Entertainment

MSC Cruises has announced details on seven new Carousel Productions at Sea shows created exclusively for its Meraviglia-class ships.

Carousel Productions at Sea

MSC Cruises’ new production brand, Carousel Productions at Sea, offers seven new shows combining acrobatics, dance, and music to create a dazzling entertainment in the intimate Carousel Lounge venue.

Each 40-minute show is designed to expand the boundaries of imagination. A curated cast of artists is hand-selected from around the world for their unique performance skills, and are trained to the high standards required by MSC Cruises.

All seven shows are performed in the Carousel Lounge, which brings the audience closer to the display of acrobatic flair and artistic finesse.

Cutting-edge sound and lighting equipment blend human skills with special effects. Each 10,000 square foot, multi-million-dollar lounge can accommodate up to 400 guests.

Ajedrez — MSC Virtuosa

Inspired by the game of chess, this operatic rock spectacular will introduce two opposing queens as they fall in love with the same king and challenge each other to win his heart.

Throughout the story, the audience meets various characters of the chess board, from bishops to knights, as the teams battle it out to the sound of a ticking chess clock.

Arkymea — MSC Virtuosa

A scientist finds a hidden world where the wildest ideas and most ambitious dreams become reality. With the help of a mysterious device, the scientist breaks through dimensions to reach Arkymea, a place populated by extravagant characters performing acrobatic feats — and where magic comes to life.

Strings — MSC Grandiosa

This high-flying circus adventure tells the tale of a lonely toy maker and his beautiful muse.

The show features an exquisite live soundtrack, spectacular flying acrobatics, mesmerizing circus performers, and more.

Sweet — MSC Bellissima and Grandiosa

This show takes the audience to a real-life candy land. It’s filled with classic tunes with a twist, and promises to entertain the whole family through a sugar-rush of some of the most iconic songs.

Myüt — MSC Bellissima

Follow an emotional journey through magical worlds filled with characters, acrobats, and dancers. As the main character Myüt ventures out in search of help to regain his voice, he is brought to a vibrant world full of colors and flowers, sending him into a dreamlike state.

He evolves through changing landscapes, each one awakening different emotions and touching his senses. Along the way, he makes new friends with special gifts and abilities.

He is then guided to the light and discovery of his own talent and voice, which was deep inside him all along.

House of Houdini — MSC Meraviglia from May 2022

This show is a celebration of the most imaginative and wondrous illusions and magic of the world’s greatest Harry Houdini.

It features contemporary music, elaborate costumes, amazing props, and an international cast of performers who sing, dance, and spring into life across one of the most technically-advanced theaters in the world.

Rock Circus — MSC Meraviglia from May 2022

Take one hugely talented team of acrobats, circus acts, singers, dancers, and musicians, throw in the greatest rock soundtrack ever made, and you have Rock Circus.

The only difference is that the guitar solos and knee slides will take place mid-air, as the performers fly, spin, and leap through the greatest hits of AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, and more.

More Information

These shows can be booked in advance or on board for a small fee, which includes a signature cocktail or alcohol-free cocktail to complement the show’s theme.

Cocktails include Bombay Tonic, Vodka Red Rooster, Virgin Mojito, Rosemary Gimlet, Tiki Mule, and Paloma Fizz.

When the Meraviglia-class debuted, the Carousel Lounge was used for the line’s exclusive Cirque du Soleil shows. However, MSC Cruises and Cirque du Soleil no longer have a partnership.

