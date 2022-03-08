MSC Cruises to Sail Year-Round From New York City

Share this article

MSC Cruises will be sailing from a new United States homeport next year.

The line announced plans to bring its ship MSC Meraviglia to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal starting in April 2023, offering year-round cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Canada & New England.

The announcement marks the first time one of MSC’s ships will homeport in the northeastern U.S. year-round, and further enhances the line’s North American presence. Currently, MSC only sails from the U.S. out of Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida.

From Brooklyn, the ship will offer six to 11-night cruises, which open for booking on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

“New York City was the natural choice when we picked our next U.S. port because it’s so accessible, whether the guest is coming from somewhere nearby or from around the world,” said Rubén Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA.

“We designed our mix of itineraries to take advantage of New York’s geographic flexibility, so that you can soak up the springtime sun in the Caribbean, head to Bermuda over the summer, or go north to see Canada’s natural beauty in the fall. MSC Meraviglia was a huge hit when she first came to New York in 2019. Our guests really appreciated the ship’s modern and glamorous features, as well as her state-of-the-art environmental technologies, and we are sure we’ll see strong demand when she returns.”

Caribbean voyages will be seven and eight nights, featuring calls in Nassau and MSC Cruises’ private Bahamian island Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Bermuda sailings will be six nights, offering three days docked at King’s Wharf.

Northern Canada and New England cruises will be 10 and 11 nights, calling at Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; and Saint John, New Brunswick. (11-night itineraries include an additional call in Newport, Rhode Island.)

Last year, MSC Cruises added Port Canaveral as a permanent homeport with a mix of three, four, and seven-night cruises. Further south, the line is building the largest cruise terminal in North America at PortMiami, which will be able to simultaneously accommodate three of MSC’s largest ships at once.

