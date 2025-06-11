MSC Yacht Club Coming to MSC Magnifica in 2026


MSC Cruises will add its exclusive MSC Yacht Club experience to MSC Magnifica as part of a major refurbishment set for later this year.

msc magnifica
(Photo courtesy of MSC Cruises)

The ship will emerge from dry dock with new luxury suites, a private restaurant and lounge, and a dedicated sundeck with a pool.

Summer 2026 sailings, featuring itineraries to the Baltic, are now open for bookings. Additionally, the 2027 MSC World Cruise will be the first to include the Yacht Club.

The expanded MSC Yacht Club will span five decks and feature 63 suites, a new Top Sail Lounge, and a private Grill & Bar.

msc magnifica
(Photo courtesy of MSC Cruises)

MSC Magnifica will also receive a refreshed Aurea Spa and a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center.

CEO Gianni Onorato said this is the line’s most extensive remodel in a decade, aimed at enhancing the guest experience fleetwide.

MSC Cruises’ newest ship, MSC World America, is currently sailing from North America and is based in Miami, Florida.

