Norwegian Cruise Line Hikes Daily Gratuities Effective April 1

Norwegian Cruise Line announced a daily service charge increase effective April 1, 2022.

A memo to travel partners from the cruise line said, “As we continue to focus on delivering a high-quality experience for your clients, the daily service charges have been nominally adjusted for reservations booked on April 1, 2022, and beyond.”

How Much of an Increase?

Starting on April 1, guests staying in a balcony cabin category or below will see an increase from $15.50 per person, per day to $16.00, a three percent increase.

The Haven and Suite guests will see an eight percent hike from $18.50 per person, per day to $20.00.

Club Balcony Suite guests will remain at $18.00 per person, per day, regardless of whether they pay it onboard or before the cruise. Before April 1st, the daily service charge for guests in this category of stateroom is discounted slightly for those who pay the fee in advance of their sailing.

The line went on to say, “Guests with reservations booked on or before March 31, 2022, will have the option of prepaying their service charges at the current rate if they prepay before the sail date. Guests with existing reservations who have already prepaid their service charges at the current rate will not be affected.”

Tipping vs Daily Service Charge

Unlike other mass-market lines, all guests ages three and older are required to pay Norwegian Cruise Line’s daily service charge. If a guest has a customer service issue, they can be disputed on a case-by-case basis at guest relations. If a guest cancels their cruise, they will receive the daily service charge back to their original form of payment.

Royal Caribbean International currently charges $14.50 per guest per day for a standard room, while Carnival Cruise Line charges $13.99 per guest, per day. For suite accommodations, Royal charges $17.50 per guest, per day while Carnival charges $15.99 per guest, per day.

The last time Norwegian Cruise Line increased the daily service charge was in April 2020, and April 2019 before that.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, the company announced that “as a result of fleet redeployment, we have had to cancel sailings on Norwegian Epic departing on May 7, 2023, through and including October 29, 2023. Replacement itineraries for European voyages on Norwegian Epic will be available soon.”

