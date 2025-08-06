Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Beverage Package, Removes Bottled Water in Hawaii

Norwegian Cruise Line has rolled out a sustainability-focused update to its beverage offerings aboard Pride of America, sailing year-round in Hawaii.

Photo via Vero

In line with the cruise line’s Sail & Sustain initiative, guests will now find a new water experience replacing traditional bottles of water.

Effective Immediately

As of August 2025, both the Hawaii Beverage Package and the Vero Water Package now feature unlimited access to premium Vero Water.

Bottled water is no longer included in either package, although it remains available for à la carte purchase.

Vero Water dispensers are located across the ship, including at Aloha Café, the Pool Deck, Pink’s Champagne Bar, Key West Bar, main dining rooms, and specialty restaurants.

Norwegian also plans to add dispensers at the gangway. To use them, guests simply tap their keycard and refill any bottle or cup they bring onboard.

(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

For those wanting a practical souvenir, Pride of America-branded reusable water bottles are available for $14.95 at all bars and select embarkation-day locations like the Atrium and Pool Deck.

These are included with the $29.95 Vero Water Package, but not with the standard Hawaii Beverage Package.

Passenger Reaction

As figured, this has gone over like a lead ballon. A passenger booked on Pride of America this fall told Cruise News Today, “I paid for the beverage package expecting bottled water. Now I have to refill my own bottle like I’m at a gym? Not what I signed up for!”

A travel agent told us, “It’s a cruise, not a camping trip. My clients don’t expect to refill water like they are at a high school cafeteria.”

Guests who haven’t pre-purchased a package can still do so on Day 1 or 2 of their cruise.