Royal Caribbean Alerts Passengers to Greece’s New Cruise Fee

Greece’s cruise passenger tax is now live, with a hefty fee payable at the most popular destinations of Santorini and Mykonos.

Royal Caribbean has informed booked guests of the fee schedule, which has been factored in the cruise fare for bookings made after September 20, 2024.

In a letter to guests, the cruise line stated: “We want to provide you with an important update regarding taxes and fees. A seasonal cruise tax will be implemented across various ports in Greece, including iconic destinations like Mykonos and Santorini.”

“This initiative supports sustainable tourism and helps preserve the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these destinations. If you choose to stay onboard and not go ashore in these Greek ports, we will automatically credit your SeaPass account for the applicable amount towards the end of our sailing.”

Tiered Fee is Payable Based on the Season

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

The fee has been calculated depending on the season. During the high season, the fee, officially called the Climate Change Resilience Tax, is €20 per person for calls in Santorini and Mykonos and €5 per person for all other Greek ports, such as Corfu and Rhodes.

The shoulder season fee (October 1–31 and April 1–May 31 is €12 per person for Santorini and Mykonos, and €3 per person at other ports. The low-season fee is €4 per person for Santorini and Mykonos, and €1 per person elsewhere.

Greece hopes to raise up to €400 million a year in revenues to fund port improvements and related sustainability initiatives. The issue of cruise ship traffic overtourism is especially acute in Santorini and Mykonos.

One day last August saw 11,000 cruise visitors in Santorini. To put this into context, the island has a permanent population of about 15,000.

In 2023, Santorini welcomed 800 cruise calls, carrying nearly 1.3 million passengers, while Mykonos welcomed nearly 1.2 million tourists.

Additionally, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government is still weighing the possibility of restricting cruise ship calls at these two islands.