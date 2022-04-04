Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Norwegian Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings in the Mediterranean

After two years of no guests, Norwegian Star finally resumed passengers service on Sunday from Spain.

The vessel is kicking off a series of voyages in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, starting with a 10-night sailing to France, Italy, Montenegro, and Croatia. Star will depart Barcelona and visit St. Tropez, Livorno, Civitavecchia (the port for Rome), Naples, Messina, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, and Split before arriving in Trieste.

The ship will then operate three more 10-night cruises between Trieste and Barcelona before heading up to Southampton, United Kingdom. In May, Norwegian Star will kick off a summer of Northern Europe cruises with calls in destinations including Iceland, Norway, Greenland, and Scotland.

norwegian star portmiami
Norwegian Star in PortMiami

In the fall, the vessel will operate some western European sailings before heading across the Atlantic to South America. In December, the ship will kick off a winter season of South America cruises from Argentina and Brazil.

MORE: Carnival Makes Big Protocol Change For Unvaccinated Kids

The 91,740 gross ton Norwegian Star debuted in 1991. She can carry up to 2,348 passengers based on double occupancy.

As part of the Norwegian Edge renovation program, the vessel was completely overhauled in 2018. During the dry dock, Star received enhancements to nearly every public area, including cabins, restaurants, bars, and lounges. The update also included the addition of three new venues: the Sky High Bar (replaced Bier Garten), Bliss Ultra Lounge (replaced Spinnaker Lounge), and the Spice H2O adults-only sundeck.

mediterranean cruise dubrovnik croatia norwegian cruise line
(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Last week, two other Norwegian Cruise Line ships resumed service as wellNorwegian Jewel welcomed guests back in Panama after two years, and Norwegian Jade began sailing from Greece after being laid up for the winter.

Also this month, on April 9, the line’s Hawaii-based ship Pride of America is scheduled to restart cruises.

Norwegian Star is Norwegian Cruise Line’s 14th ship to resume sailings since it kicked off its restart in July 2021.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, today Norwegian Pearl is kicking off a season of voyages from Boston to Bermuda. It’s the first cruise to kick off the season from Flynn Cruiseport Boston.

And for the first time, Flynn Cruiseport Boston will have five ships homeporting from four cruise lines. In addition to Norwegian Pearl, the other four ships that will sail from Boston this year are Nieuw Statendam, Zaandam, Celebrity Summit, and Voyager of the Seas. 

In a typical year, Flynn Cruiseport Boston generates $135 million in annual economic impact and supports 2,200 jobs.

READ NEXT: 9 Cruise Concepts That Didn’t Quite Catch On

Sarah Bretz

Sarah Bretz

Sarah has been writing about the cruise industry since 2015. She’s been on eight cruises so far, and her favorite onboard activities include trying out the water slides, spending time in the spa’s thermal suite, eating lots of food, and attending the love & marriage show. You can keep up with her over on her Instagram at @IAmSarahJaneB.
