Two More Norwegian Cruise Ships Return to Service

The Norwegian Cruise Line fleet restart continues.

Norwegian Jewel

After two years without sailing due to the pandemic-induced industry shutdown, Norwegian Jewel welcomed guests back on board today in Panama.

This voyage is a one-way, 12-night Panama Canal itinerary from Panama City to San Diego, with stops along the way including Puntarenas, Costa Rica; San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; Acajutla, El Salvador; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and Hautulco, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

It also includes a full, daytime transit of the Panama Canal.

After a couple Mexican Riviera sailings, the ship will head north to Vancouver to begin a season of one-way, seven-night Alaska cruises between Vancouver and Seward.

Norwegian Jewel was built in 2005, and is the lead ship in Norwegian’s Jewel-class. In 2018, she underwent a major renovation as part of the Norwegian Edge program. After a two-week dry dock, she emerged with updated venues, refreshed spaces, redesigned cabins, and a brand-new entertainment lineup.

Norwegian Jade

The second Norwegian ship to restart this week is Norwegian Jade.

This is not the ship’s restart since the industry shutdown; in fact, Jade was the ship that kicked off the entire Norwegian Cruise Line fleet’s restart when it set sail from Greece in July 2021.

Tomorrow, the vessel will resume service in Europe, which is its restart since being laid up for the winter. It’s kicking off a series of seven to nine-night eastern Mediterranean voyages departing from Piraeus (Athens) and Civitavecchia (Rome).

The itineraries will visit destinations including the Greek Islands, Cyprus, Turkey, Italy, Malta, and Israel.

The ship spent most of the winter laid up because her original South African season ended up being canceled due to pandemic-related circumstances.

Originally named Pride of Hawaii, Norwegian Jade entered service in 2006. She’s the third in the Jewel-class, and was updated in 2017 as part of the Edge program — receiving technical enhancements and refreshed public spaces.

With these two ships, Norwegian Cruise Line will now have 13 vessels back in passenger service.

