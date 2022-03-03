Norwegian Announces Return of Winemaker Series on Select Cruises

Share this article

Norwegian Cruise Line’s popular ‘Meet the Winemaker’ series is back by popular demand for its sixth year.

The line has again teamed up with renowned wineries to create a seasonal program designed for wine enthusiasts and foodies of all levels. The cruise provides opportunities to engage with winemakers and other experts through a variety of seminars and activities, including wine tastings, wine-paired dinners, culinary demonstrations, and meet-and-greets on board.

The experience will be available on multiple ships, and for the first time, will be available in Europe on Norwegian Escape as it sails around the Greek Isles and Italy on July 17, 2022 and October 12, 2022.

This year, on select voyages, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy unique culinary experiences sponsored by the Certified Angus Beef brand. With wine paired to each course, they will learn from a master sommelier while enjoying some of the best beef available.

Each of the cruises feature vintage wines chosen by the expert and brought onboard for the exclusive events. Wine packages range from $22 to $100 per person plus tax and gratuity, and may be reserved once on board.

The complete 2022 Meet the Winemaker lineup includes:

March 6, 2022 – Norwegian Encore: Rob Mondavi Jr., son of Isabel and Michael Mondavi and a fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker

April 2, 2022 – Norwegian Escape: Chateau Lafite Rothschild (Lafite) Wine Dinner hosted by Diane Flamand, winemaker, Bordeaux Collection Wines, Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite).

July 2, 2022 – Norwegian Bliss: Salvatore Ferragamo, Since 1993, together with his father Ferruccio, have been responsible for conserving The Il Borro estate in Tuscany, Italy producing world class wines

July 17, 2022 – Norwegian Escape: Antonio Hidalgo, of the globally recognized, family-owned Spanish Sherry house – Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana

July 24, 2022 – Norwegian Encore: Opus One Wine Dinner hosted by Greg Miller, Opus One Sales & Marketing Manager

Aug. 13, 2022 – Norwegian Bliss: Michael Mondavi of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate

Oct. 12, 2022 – Norwegian Escape: Sandro Bottega of Bottega S.p.A.

Oct. 22, 2022 – Norwegian Joy: Gérard Bertrand, “The Drinks Business” Green Awards 2020 recipient

Dec. 11, 2022 – Norwegian Encore: Randy Ullom from the Kendall-Jackson family

“We hope that our guest will enjoy the new edition of the popular series and are left with an unforgettable experience from today’s most innovative beverage and culinary leaders,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are very proud of this season’s lineup and excited to bring the event to Europe for the first time ever.”

