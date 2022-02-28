New Luxury Cruise Ship Floated Out at the Shipyard

Share this article

Oceania Cruises’ next vessel has marked a major construction milestone.

The line’s 67,000 gross ton, 1,200-guest Vista was floated out on Friday at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, which borders the seaport of Genoa.

Presiding over the ceremony were Giuseppe Torrente, Shipyard Director for Fincantieri; and His Excellency Monsignor Tasca, Archbishop of Genoa. After the blessing of the ship, the shipyard’s Madrina (godmother), Miss Anna Trucco, released a bottle of prosecco against the hull to invite good fortune for the ship and all those who will sail on her.

Just after the ceremony, the massive building dock began filling with water and Vista touched the sea for the first time.

“Vista is Oceania Cruises’ most anticipated ship in the history of our company, and I am thrilled to be here with our partners from Fincantieri as the ship morphs from blueprints and steel into reality. Vista is truly a ship of dreams, and we cannot wait to welcome her inaugural season guests next year,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, commented: “Ten years have passed since we delivered Riviera to our friends at Oceania Cruises, from the same Sestri shipyard. The launch of this new ship therefore represents an important milestone not only of her construction, but also in the consolidation of the relationship with the shipping company. I am sure that Vista will give life to a new class of ships that will stand out for its refinement and technological advances.”

Vista is scheduled to sail her maiden voyage from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023, followed by 12 more voyages in Europe. After that, the vessel will head to the United States to operate voyages in Canada & New England, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Highlights of Vista include:

12 dining options (four that are brand-new)

Spacious standard staterooms coming in at over 290 square feet

New Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for solo travelers

All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers

All Owner’s, Vista, and Oceania Suites include soaking tubs

Eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace

