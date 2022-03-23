Royal Caribbean Details 2023-2024 Australia Schedule

Share this article

Royal Caribbean International has revealed its Australia lineup for the 2023-2024 season.

Voyages in the region will range from two to 19 nights, collectively visiting 38 destinations on the coasts of Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific islands.

Quantum of the Seas

Quantum will sail from Brisbane, Australia, returning for an encore after its first summer season sailing from the city in 2022.

Travelers can choose from three to 13-night voyages to explore Queensland’s coast, including destinations such as Airlie Beach and Cairns, Queensland; or discover the untouched beauty of the South Pacific by visiting places like Port Vila, Vanuatu and Noumea, New Caledonia.

Ovation of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas will operate voyages from Sydney, setting sail on its fifth season in the region.

Guests can choose from 20 different cruises, including nine to 11-night sailings that visit destinations along New Zealand’s coastline like Milford Sound, Wellington, and Bay of Islands. Travelers can also choose from three to nine-night getaways around Australia that visit Hobart, Adelaide, and Eden; as well as sailings to the South Pacific islands.

Enchantment of the Seas

Enchantment will sail from Sydney for its inaugural Australia season, visiting new destinations for Royal Caribbean: Kangaroo Island and Gladstone, Australia.

Vacationers can escape to the South Pacific on eight to 11-night voyages and visit Isle of Pines, Mare and Noumea, New Caledonia; Lifou, Loyalty Islands; and Port Vila, Vanuatu.

A series of special cruises are also on the schedule, including an 11-night South Pacific and Fiji Christmas cruise and longer 16 and 18-night sailings to locales such as Darwin, Exmouth, and Fremantle. Passengers can combine the two itineraries back to back to enjoy a 34-night Australia and New Zealand adventure.

More Information

These Australia cruises are now open for booking, and those who book by April 5 can take advantage of 50 percent off deposits.

“It’s thrilling to welcome back two Quantum Class ships Down Under, demonstrating Royal Caribbean’s commitment to the region. Plus, because there’s always more room for adventure with Royal Caribbean, we’ve taken the opportunity to bring Enchantment of the Seas to Australia to offer unique sailings that visit new destinations we know our guests are excited to explore,” said Gavin Smith, managing director of Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International.

“We look forward to even more guests, their loved ones and families creating memories while holidaying with us in several of the most spectacular places on earth.”

