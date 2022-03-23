After Pulling Getaway From Baltic, Norwegian Reveals Ship’s New Itineraries

Share this article

Earlier this month, Norwegian Cruise Line canceled over five months’ worth of voyages on Norwegian Getaway in the Baltic this year, due to conflict in the region between Russia and Ukraine. Now, the cruise line has announced where the ship will be sailing this summer instead: the Bahamas and Caribbean.

From late June 2022 to early December 2022, Norwegian Getaway will operate five to 10-night voyages out of Port Canaveral to the southern, western, and eastern Caribbean.

Port calls will include some combination of destinations such as San Juan, Puerto Rico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, St. Thomas, USVI; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; and St. John’s Antigua.

Nearly all of the new voyages will also include a visit to Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas’ Berry Islands — Great Stirrup Cay.

On Great Stirrup Cay, cruisers can go zip lining, jet skiing, snorkeling, kayaking, and more. Another excursion offered from the island is swimming with pigs, which is just a 10-minute boat rode away to Treasure Island.

Another part of Norwegian Getaway‘s new program is a 13-night transatlantic crossing, since the vessel is still scheduled to offer four Baltic and Northern Europe cruises between May and June. The voyage will start on June 14 and sail from Copenhagen to Port Canaveral, with a stop in Portugal’s Azores islands.

The few Baltic sailings that are still scheduled will be nine and 10-night voyages departing Copenhagen and Southampton, visiting destinations in Estonia, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, Norway, France, Finland, and more.

Currently, Norwegian Getaway is sailing from New York City to Bermuda and the Caribbean.

