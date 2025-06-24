Trainwreck: Poop Cruise Review — The Documentary Carnival Would Probably Rather You Not Watch

How you feel about the Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Poop Cruise will entirely depend on what type of cruiser you are.

Cruise apologists — meaning those who find themselves defending cruise lines no matter how egregious their actions — will either choose not to watch or do so through the most cynical of eyes.

Carnival Triumph before the $200 million refurbishment.

But like other entries in the Trainwreck series (Woodstock ’99, The Cult of American Apparrel) the episode focusing on the infamous Carnival Triumph disaster manages to be both appropriately disturbing and surprisingly heartfelt.

The Facts Behind Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

If you know nothing about the Carnival Triumph incident, it seems safe to assume that you were either unable to read or living in quiet solitude during February of 2013.

Because as a newscaster points out during the opening moments of Trainwreck, the media — and, by extension, the world — quickly became obsessed with the story. It was nearly impossible to open a newspaper or turn on a television without seeing images of the ship which, following a fire in the engine room, wound up adrift at sea for five days without power.

Things aboard quickly deteriorated thanks to unusable toilets and an increasingly panicked population of passengers who found themselves in an increasingly unsafe and wildly unsanitary situation.

Eventually, numerous tugboats were called upon to help the stricken vessel reach the port of Mobile, Alabama.

Good Times Gone Bad

Poop Cruise features a wide swath of people, from the ship’s cruise director Jen Baxter to members of a bachelorette party whose party turned into a nightmare. The hour is an unflinching — and occasionally cringe-inducing — look at not only the rapidly-devolving situation aboard the ship but how the public relations nightmare was handled by the company itself.

At one point, a former member of the PR team says the quiet part aloud with regards to Carnival’s initial statement, which majorly underplayed how serious the situation on Triumph had become. “You give them what they need,” he says candidly, “and no more than that.”

Carnival Triumph docked in Cozumel. (CRUISE RADIO)

But of course, there soon developed a media frenzy around the ship and her stranded passengers. Thanks to the incident having taken place in this modern age, there is plenty of actual footage courtesy of the ever-present cellphones.

What is perhaps most unexpected about Poop Cruise is that in retelling a rather grotesque tale, the documentarians have managed to imbue the hour with a surprising amount of humor, even if much of it is admittedly dark.

Timing-wise, the release — which hits Netflix on Tuesday, June 24th — is probably not ideal as far as Carnival is concerned.

They are, after all, currently dealing with the catastrophically bad roll out of their new Carnival Rewards loyalty program.

At the end of the day, however, the world’s most popular cruise line has survived far worse times than even this double-whammy of negativity will result in. As for the documentary, Carnival reached out to offer their take, which reads as follows:

“The Carnival Triumph incident over 12 years ago was a teachable moment for the entire cruise industry,” they said to Cruise Radio. “A thorough investigation following the incident revealed a design vulnerability which was corrected and led Carnival Cruise Line to invest more than $500 million across our entire fleet in comprehensive fire prevention and suppression, improved redundancy and enhanced management systems, all in support of our commitment to robust safety standards. This is in addition to our vigorous Health, Environmental, Safety and Security (HESS) protocals that guide the entire Carnival Corporation fleet as we maintain our commitment to industry leadership in this area.”

The statement ended by pointing out that the company is “proud of the fact that since 2013 over 53 million guests have enjoyed safe and memorable vacations with us, and we will continue to operate to these high standards.”