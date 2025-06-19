Royal Caribbean Unveils Bold Upgrades for Three Ships

An array of new and upgraded cruise vacation experiences is coming to a trio of Royal Caribbean ships.

Aerial view of Liberty of the Seas (Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

In time for 2026 cruises, new amenities, venues, and revamped food and beverage offerings are planned for Ovation, Harmony, and Liberty of the Seas.

“Bold new experiences” will be added to the ships, the cruise line says, ahead of their 2026 seasons in Alaska, Europe, and the Caribbean.

“Royal Caribbean continues to raise the bar on revolutionary ships and top-rated destinations. The Royal Amplified program gives our guests the best of Royal Caribbean with new-to-class culinary options and experiences, entertainment and adventures,” said Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer, Royal Caribbean.

“We’re excited to bring three new amplifications to our fleet in 2026.”

Ovation of the Seas

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Planned renovations include a revamped pool deck featuring private casitas and a new whirlpool.

It will introduce the Pesky Parrot tiki bar plus a new Sound Cellar.

In comparison, Casino Royale will be enhanced with additional slots and games.

Beginning in spring 2026, Ovation of the Seas will sail Alaska cruises ranging from 7 to 13 nights long.

Harmony of the Seas

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

A new Caribbean-inspired pool deck is planned on Harmony, which also sees a revitalized adults-only Solarium.

New stateroom options like the Ultimate Family Suite will be introduced, and there will be even bigger nightlife at the most expansive Casino Royale in the fleet.

After a summer in Europe, Harmony of the Seas homeports in Port Canaveral for winter 2026, sailing 5- and 7-night cruises to destinations like St. Thomas and Falmouth, Jamaica, as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

Guests can book their day passes to the all-inclusive Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, which is set to debut in December 2025.

Liberty of the Seas

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean is ramping up the family fun on Liberty, with a host of all-new experiences for all ages.

There will be a completely refreshed pool deck with The Lime & Coconut and new casitas.

It will debut an all-new Royal Escape Room concept, and returning favorites include The Perfect Storm waterslides.

Liberty of the Seas sails from Southampton, UK in summer 2026, calling at Northern Europe hotspots like Bruges, Belgium, the Danish capital Copenhagen, and the Norwegian fjords.

Liberty will then cross the Atlantic to Galveston, Texas, for the winter season.