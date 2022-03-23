Two Carnival Cruise Ships Return to Grand Cayman

Share this article

Yesterday, we reported that Disney Cruise Line’s ship Disney Magic was the first cruise ship to call on Grand Cayman in two years on Monday, as the Cayman Islands finally reopened to cruising.

Now, two more vessels have arrived to Grand Cayman today as its cruise restart continues: Carnival Paradise and Carnival Sunrise. The ships’ arrivals mark Carnival Cruise Line’s first time back to the port since resuming service.

Carnival Paradise and Carnival Sunrise are both on five-night western Caribbean sailings, with Paradise out of Tampa and Sunrise out of Miami.

“We are delighted to return to Grand Cayman and to offer guests an opportunity to experience all of this port’s beauty once again,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank all our partners in Grand Cayman for working with us to make this opportunity possible.”

MORE: Overview: Cruise Line Stock Benefits for Shareholders

Tomorrow, March 24, a third Carnival ship — Carnival Glory — will also call on Grand Cayman during a seven-night western Caribbean voyage out of New Orleans. Other port visits on the itinerary are Montego Bay, Jamaica and Cozumel, Mexico.

For Disney Magic‘s arrival on Monday, Grand Cayman held a celebration hosted by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, complete with live music, dance performances, and pirate photo ops.

Other cruise ships that are scheduled to stop in Grand Cayman this month include Celebrity Apex, Emerald Princess, MSC Seashore, Disney Fantasy, Rotterdam, and Celebrity Reflection.

The Cayman Islands has had some of the strictest travel protocols in the Caribbean as tourism resumes, and is one of the last islands in the western Caribbean to welcome cruise ships back.

READ NEXT: Carnival Celebration to Feature New Miami-Themed Area