Third Virgin Voyages Ship Completes Sea Trials

Virgin Voyages’ third vessel, Resilient Lady, is another step closer to welcoming her first guests.

The ship has successfully completed her sea trials, and has now returned back to Fincantieri’s Sestri shipyard in Genoa, Italy. During the speed trial, Resilient Lady reached an impressive speed of 23 knots (26.5 miles per hour).

In a statement, the cruise line said “We’re continuing to work closely with the Fincantieri team to get Resilient Lady ready before her debut in August out of Athens. Together, our marine teams are testing her safety systems, automation, power generation and propulsion systems.”

Virgin Voyages’ first-ever ship, Scarlet Lady, entered service in 2021 after being delayed past her initial launch date in 2020 due to the worldwide pandemic.

Scarlet Lady operates four and five-night voyages year-round from Virgin Voyages’ new Terminal V at PortMiami. All sailings include a stop at Bimini in the Bahamas, which features Virgin’s Beach Club at Bimini by Resorts World.

The line’s second vessel, Valiant Lady, debuted last month in Europe. She is currently operating three-night voyages roundtrip from Portsmouth. In May, the ship will begin a summer season of seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean. In October, Valiant Lady will move to Miami and sail Caribbean voyages for the fall and winter season.

Features of Virgin Voyages’ ships include indoor and outdoor fitness space, The Manor nightclub, Squid Ink tattoo parlor, a spa with thermal suite, The Casino, private karaoke, a record shop, and The Red Room theater.

Restaurants include Pink Agave (Mexican), Gunbae (Korean BBQ), The Dock House (Mediterranean), Extra Virgin (Italian), The Wake (steak and seafood), and The Test Kitchen (experimental) — all included in the cruise fare.

Resilient Lady is scheduled to debut this August in Piraeus (Athens), Greece.

