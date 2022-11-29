Virgin Voyages Gives 2,023 Cruises to Healthcare Workers

For the second year, Virgin Voyages has partnered with Baptist Health South Florida to donate 2,023 complimentary voyages to deserving employees.

Scarlet Lady in Nassau (Photo courtesy of Jen-Marc Christoph)

“For the past three years, our local healthcare workers put everything on the line to care for the community, and now it’s our turn to pay it forward,” said Jill Stoneberg, Virgin Voyages’ Senior Director of Sustainability and Social Impact. “We’ve turned a corner, and we’d love to offer our frontline workers a much-deserved break. The Virgin Voyages team is honored to give our friends at Baptist an incredible vacation on the high seas where they can unplug and escape for a few days.”

In celebration of the new year ahead, the 2,023 gifted sailings will recognize employees in the Baptist Health network who have made a positive impact in the local healthcare community, from patient-facing employees to those in behind-the-scenes roles that keep the hospitals, clinics, and offices running smoothly.

Extra Virgin Italian restaurant (Photo courtesy of Virgin Voyages)

Winners will receive a cruise for two in a balcony cabin. They’ll be able to choose from one of six Caribbean itineraries departing from Miami between January 2nd and April 28th of next year.

“At Baptist Health, we want our employees to thrive in their careers and all areas of their lives,” said Adriene McCoy, senior vice president and chief people officer at Baptist Health. “That includes prioritizing their well-being and time off, since our people are the key to the essential and high-quality care we provide to our community. We are excited to partner with Virgin Voyages and grateful for their generosity in offering our dedicated employees an opportunity to vacation, rest and recharge.”

