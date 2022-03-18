Second Virgin Voyages Ship Enters Service in Europe

Share this article

Eight months after her delivery, Virgin Voyages’ second ship Valiant Lady has finally welcomed her first guests on board as she kicks off her inaugural season in Europe.

Departing from Portsmouth, England, Valiant Lady‘s three-night “Mermaiden” voyage will feature a call in Zeebrugge, Belgium. The port serves as a gateway to Belgian destinations such as Brussels and Bruges, and the ship will be there for an extended 27-hour stop.

Following this inaugural cruise, the ship will operate two more three-night sailings and a longer 12-night repositioning voyage from Portsmouth to Barcelona before kicking off a season of seven-night Mediterranean cruises in May. Destinations will include ports in Italy, Spain, Gibraltar, and France.

In October, Valiant Lady will reposition to Miami, Florida to offer mostly six-night western Caribbean and eight-night eastern Caribbean cruises. In spring 2023, the ship will return to Europe, once again offering Mediterranean sailings from Barcelona.

According to Virgin Voyages, the 2,770-guest Valiant Lady has been designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury. The entire cruise line is adults-only, offering 20 dining venues — all of which are included in the cruise fare, a spa and multiple exercise and wellness areas, and a tattoo parlor.

Entertainment venues on the ship include the two-story, 1970s-style nightclub The Manor and The Red Room featuring live performances.

Valiant Lady is Sir Richard Branson’s second cruise ship, following Scarlet Lady which had her long-anticipated debut last year. A third vessel, Resilient Lady, is scheduled to debut in the Mediterranean this August.

In Miami, Virgin Voyages’ ships will sail from its brand-new terminal, Terminal V. The three-story building’s design was inspired by palm trees, with a rooftop that resembles the edge of a palm canopy.

Terminal V’s street address is 718 N Cruise Blvd, which is in honor of Branson’s birthday on July 18.

