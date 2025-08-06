World Cruise Ship Fails Health Inspection, Water and Food Safety Among Issues

The Villa Vie Odyssey, operated by Villa Vie Residences, has failed its first U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) inspection, earning a score of 81 out of 100. A passing score is 86 or higher.

The inspection took place on July 9, 2025, while the ship was docked in the United States and was the Odyssey’s first CDC inspection since entering service earlier this year as a residential world cruise ship.

Key Issues: Potable Water Safety

The most serious violations centered on the ship’s potable water system, also known as drinking water.

Inspectors found chlorine levels consistently below required levels during water bunkering operations on June 4, 5, and 7. Chlorine levels were never recorded at or above the minimum 2.0 parts per million, and no corrective actions were documented.

Distant point readings on June 25 showed chlorine levels as low as 0.1 parts per million across multiple hours. Again, there were no documented responses. Low halogen levels can increase the risk of waterborne illness on board.

Potable water tank maintenance logs lacked halogen residual test results, and there was no documentation confirming the tank coating was approved for potable use.

Recreational Water Facilities

The ship’s swimming pools also had serious compliance issues. Sampling lines were incorrectly installed, safety signs and depth markers were missing, and drain covers had been painted over.

One aft pool drained directly overboard and did not have a compliant anti-entrapment system. Whirlpools were out of service and not inspected.

Food Safety and Equipment Failures

Multiple food safety problems were identified throughout the ship:

Improper time and temperature control for milk, cream, and desserts

Several refrigerators not labeled or listed on the ship’s time control plan

Cold and hot holding units out of service, including two blast chillers

Dishwashing machines with broken nozzles, inaccurate temperature gauges, and food equipment not cleaned properly

A waffle iron heavily soiled with grease was stored among sanitized items

In total, roughly 30 pieces of equipment were listed as out of order across the ship’s galleys and pantries.

Sanitation and Maintenance

Inspectors found various cleaning and maintenance issues while onboard, including:

Poor deck and bulkhead conditions

Dusty overhead areas

Standing water in several technical spaces

Improper food storage under open ceilings and near exposed ducting

There were also pest control concerns, as fruit flies were observed in two food areas.

Until these issues are corrected and verified by follow-up inspection, Villa Vie Odyssey will remain out of compliance with U.S. public health standards.

You can read the entire USPH report here.