Amsterdam Protestors Block Cruise Ship Visit

A group of climate activists have staged another protest against large cruise ships in Amsterdam.

About 30 people from the Extinction Rebellion group formed a floating barrier in canoes and inflatables on the water to block the Celebrity Eclipse docking.

Ship Delayed Docking by Two Hours

(Photo courtesy of Extinction Rebellion’s Instagram)

The early morning protest this week led to a two-hour standoff until police arrived and shut down the protest. The group claimed police actions were over the top and said they ran over inflatables in the water. Dutch police said they arrested five people for obstruction.

This latest protest marked a different strategy for Extinction Rebellion, which has carried out several anti-cruise operations in Amsterdam since last year.

Last summer, members of Extinction Rebellion chained themselves to a bridge leading to the city’s central access lock.

It was successful in forcing Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas to turn around and dock at a different pier outside the city. A second ship, the same day, was delayed for several hours before police broke up the protest.

Activists have vowed to continue protests with their ultimate goal to keep large cruise ships out of Amsterdam. They cite the environmental impact and congestion caused by large cruise ship traffic in the Netherlands.

French demonstrators affiliated with the Extinction Rebellion group have also organized protests against cruise ships in Brittany, northwest France.

Protests Will Continue, Group Says

(Photo courtesy of Extinction Rebellion’s Instagram)

“They should not be allowed in Dutch waters,” the group posted on social media.

“We will continue the actions like this until this harmful tourist industry is banned from Amsterdam and the rest of the Netherlands.”

Another protestor posted, “Our message is loud and clear: Keep out of our city!”

The cruise ship, carrying more than 2,800 guests, was able to dock after about two hours. It was on an 11-day Europe voyage.

Amsterdam city officials have placed limits on the number of cruise ship visits to the city. Still, their preferred longer-term plan is to relocate the main cruise terminal facilities outside the city limits.