Another Norwegian Escape Sailing Canceled Due to Hull Damage

Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled another sailing of the Escape as repairs on the ship are taking longer than they’d hoped. The damage came about as a result of the ship running aground off the coast of the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

In a letter to booked guests, the line said, “We are so very sorry to inform you that the repairs onboard Norwegian Escape will take longer than originally expected and as a result your voyage onboard Norwegian Escape on March 26, 2022, has been canceled.”

Compensation for Booked Guests

Norwegian is giving guests who were originally booked on the now-canceled Norwegian Escape sailing two options.

The first option given to guests is to pick a seven-night cruise this weekend from the following ships and itineraries:

Norwegian Joy 7-night cruise from Miami, FL sailing March 26, 2022

Norwegian Breakaway 7-night cruise from New Orleans, LA sailing March 27, 2022

Norwegian Dawn 7-night cruise from Tampa, FL sailing March 27, 2022

Norwegian Encore 7-night cruise from Miami, FL sailing March 27, 2022

Guests selecting this option will not only be sailing as expected, but also given a 100 percent future cruise credit.

Guests opting not to sail are being offered a full refund as well as a 100 percent future cruise credit. For those who chose a refund, the future cruise credits will be applied to their Latitude accounts beginning April 4.

What Caused the Damage

Last Monday while leaving the Dominican Republic, the vessel got stuck in the mud while leaving the port. With assistance from tugboats, the vessel was eventually freed early the next morning.

The ship returned to the dock for divers to inspect the hull of the vessel, in which the captain informed guests the ship experienced minor hull damage and the remainder of the cruise would be canceled.

Forced to disembark the ship in the Dominican Republic, the cruise line eventually secured flights for guests back to Orlando via chartered and commercial flights.

Once all the guests were off the ship, the vessel left the port and headed back to Port Canaveral, where it arrived on Sunday to undergo repairs.

The ship was originally scheduled to return to service this weekend, but that’s no longer the case.

Norwegian Escape homeports in Port Canaveral, Florida. It currently operates alternating seven-night Eastern and Western itineraries.