Beyond the Buffet: Unconventional Cruise Pastimes Worth Trying 

There are many reasons why people book cruises for their vacation.

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Cruises offer ease and simplicity since everything is taken care of for you.

From destinations and restaurants to shops, entertainment, your cabin, and port excursions, cruise lines have thought of everything. With that said, one of the biggest mistakes travelers can make is focusing on the buffet and not much else on board.

For that reason, we’ve put together a collection of unconventional activities and ideas you can embrace while cruising. These activities take you beyond the buffet and traditional cruise pastimes, helping you make the most of your experience.

Pamper Yourself at the Onboard Spa

While it’s no surprise that cruise ships have spas, the range of services these at-sea spas offer might be. They tend to be full-service spas, meaning you’ll find everything you would at a high-end luxury spa in a big city. It could be something simple like getting a manicure and pedicure, or more substantial like a full-body hot stone massage.

If you think the spa is something you’d be interested in, look into how far in advance you can make an appointment. Availability is limited, so you don’t want to wait until the last minute to book.

Some cruise lines allow you to book your spa services before your sailing date, while others open up appointments once the ship sets sail.

Take Part in an Art Auction

A fun activity that some ships offer is live art auctions. These can be traditional or silent auctions—both are popular. These are ideal for art lovers who hope to take home a memorable souvenir.

You can display the art in your home and instantly be transported to the time you spent on the ship.

Before the auction begins, there is usually time to browse all the pieces that will be available. You’ll want to do this well before the auction goes live so you’re prepared.

Some cruise lines offering art auctions include Holland America, Princess, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Celebrity Cruises.

Look Into the Workshops Being Offered

Educational and entertainment-based workshops are also commonplace on cruise ships.

Cruise passengers can explore the ship’s theme, the ports of call, or a particular activity or hobby. A great example is mixology classes, which teach travelers how to mix drinks like the ship’s bartenders.

Some popular classes include art, cooking, history related to ports of call, learning what it’s like to work on a cruise ship, exploring behind the scenes of entertainment and shows, costume-making, and more. The workshop aims to entertain guests while teaching them something interesting.

These workshops tend to be free or cost just a nominal fee. Depending on the class, you may even take home a personal creation.

Prioritize Physical Fitness by Visiting the Ship’s Gym

Since we already mentioned the buffet, it’s no secret that onboard meals are high in calories.

Why do the best-tasting items tend to be the least healthy options? But here’s how you can guilt-free enjoy all the delicious buffet food: make time for physical fitness while on board.

The vast majority of large cruise ships have onboard gyms. There isn’t typically an extra fee to use them, and if there is, it’s usually reasonable.

You can use all the equipment, work out with ocean views, and land in the distance.

Some ships also have decks that span the entire perimeter of the ship outdoors, making for the ideal walking or jogging track.

They may even have lane markings on the walkway so you can breeze past those strolling and taking their time. Even a couple of workouts during the week can help maintain balance while enjoying your cruise.

Enjoy Downtime in Your Cabin

Cruise ships offer plenty of unconventional activities, but don’t forget—you’re on vacation. This means that sometimes you don’t want to do anything. In these cases, downtime in your cabin can be ideal.

If you’re working remotely while on the ship, this is also your chance to get out your laptop, connect online, and get things done. It doesn’t even have to be work-related, though.

It could be a digital hobby, such as editing a personal video project, working on a blog, journaling your experience on the ship, or exploring entertainment that fits solo downtime at sea.

Whether you want to find the best slot site for you or unwind with creative digital hobbies, modern cruises offer the flexibility to shape your free time, your way.

One of the greatest advantages of today’s cruise industry is its strong focus on personalization. It’s not just about the ports you go to. It’s about how you personalize your adventure from embarkation to disembarkation.

Get Your Money’s Worth on Your Next Cruise

It’s important to feel like you’re getting your money’s worth on your cruise.

Many save for months or even years to afford a cruise vacation. While sticking to the basics on board is fine, exploring unique and personalized experiences can be even more rewarding.

Each idea in this blog can help you make the most of your cruise, shifting your focus beyond the buffet line to more engaging experiences.