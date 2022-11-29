December is nearly upon us, and Carnival Cruise Line is gearing up for the Christmastime events that will be held across its entire fleet for the holiday season.

In a post on his Facebook page, brand ambassador John Heald shared a list of the Carnival Cruise Line Christmas themed activities and entertainment that passengers can expect for the coming month.

If you’re wondering when Christmas decorations will go up on each ship, check out Carnival’s Christmas decorating schedule here.

Atrium Celebrations

Tree Lighting

On embarkation evening, the grand Christmas tree in the atrium will be lit during a special ceremony complete with lights that are synchronized to Christmas music.

Ugly Sweater Contest

Guests can participate in an ugly sweater competition hosted by the cruise director. For sailings in Australia, since it’s their warm season this time of year, it will be a “holiday attire” competition instead of sweaters!

‘Tis The Season

Carnival ships will each host a Christmas caroling event, where passengers can sing along to holiday classics in their most festive outfits. (Santa might even make an appearance!)

Entertainment

Christmas Show

A special Carnival Cruise Line Christmas stage show will take place in the main theater, complete with singers, dancers, and a surprise guest flown in from the North Pole. Carnival describes the experience as evoking a “‘home-away-from-home’ atmosphere with its cozy set featuring comfy cushions and throws, a Christmas tree and of course, a visit from Santa.”

Holiday Movies

Christmas movies will be shown on ships that feature the Carnival Seaside Theater or in a lounge on ships without a big screen on the lido deck.

Themed Activities

Holiday Trivia

Find out how much you know about the most wonderful time of the year with Carnival’s holiday trivia. The lineup includes Holiday Trivia, Holiday Radio, Holiday Movies and TV, and Guess That Song Christmas Music.

Christmas Bingo

Wear a holiday sweater and get an extra Bingo card for free with purchase.

Meet The Grinch

Throughout December, The Grinch will be making appearances around the ship.

Holiday Services

Christmas Service

Each ship will hold a special non-denominational Christmas service complete with warm stories, hymns, and prayer. The service will take place on December 24th or 25th.

Hanukkah Service

Starting December 18th, Carnival ships will hold a special Hanukkah service with traditional foods, songs, and prayer. It will take place each night of Hanukkah.

